The new live action series of resident Evil It’s finally coming to Netflix next month. Since its reveal, many have complained about the casting. However, the actors who will have a role in this film have had an extensive and important career, or have a promising future. Thus, Here we tell you who is who in the new Resident Evil series.

To start with, we have Lance Riddick, hands down the most famous name. Riddick is famous for his participation in movies like John Wickseries like TheWireand even video games like Horizon Zero Dawn Y Forbidden West. On this occasion, the actor will be in charge of giving new life to Albert Weskerone of the biggest antagonists in video games.

On the other hand, Ella Balinska will play Jade, one of Wesker’s two daughters., and one of the main protagonists. Balinska, like Riddick, has a decent credits list that includes the new version of Charlie’s Angelsand will also bring Frey to life in forspokenthe next big game from Square Enix.

Considering that the Resident Evil series takes place in two different moments in time, we will also have actresses for the young versions of Wesker’s daughters. Young Billie will be played by Siena Agudongrecognized by Not GoodNickand whom we recently saw in F9: The Fast Saga. On the other hand, the young version Jade is in charge of Tamara Smartwho participated in The Worst Witch Y Are You Afraid of the Dark.

Along with the main roles, the series will also feature the participation of Tetiana Gaidar (hunters)Paola Nunez (the queen of the south), Connor Gossatti (Midnight Ticket), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One). Unfortunately, at the moment it is not clear what characters these actors will play.

Along with this, and as you have probably already realized, outside of Albert Wesker, most of the characters are completely new. The Resident Evil series will arrive on Netflix on June 14and here you can see its first trailer.

Editor’s Note:

Although the quality of the story is still in doubt, at least the actors that are in this project have the potential to elevate the series, and save it a bit. I am very interested to see how Lance Riddick will be in charge of giving new life to a villain as iconic as Albert Wesker.

