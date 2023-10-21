The series created by the British screenwriter Paul Tomalin, ‘Corpses’, premiered on October 19 in the Netflix catalog and immediately entered the ranking of the 10 most viewed fictions on the streaming service. This suspense and crime thriller, which has 8 episodes in its first season, is based on the comic and graphic novel of the same name written by Yes Spencerand is about 4 detectives who live in different times and who find the body of the same person, who was murdered in a neighborhood of London.

Its dizzying success on the platform caused a lot of curiosity among its users, who want to know more about the cast of actors in this new production that promises to continue climbing the ranking and position itself as the most viewed thing on the web today.

Who makes up the cast of ‘Cadáveres’?

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood

The 28-year-old Israeli actress plays Iris Mapplewood, a detective who lives in 2053 and is one of the people investigating the crime. Early in her career, Haas worked on films and television shows in Israel; Then, in 2020, she rose to fame for her performance in the Netflix series ‘Unorthodox’, which earned her a lot of praise.

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood. Photo: Netflix

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix/Sir Julian Harker

Graham is a famous 50-year-old British actor who has participated in various films, as well as TV series, such as ‘The Irishman’ (2019), ‘Boil’ (2021) and ‘The Smuggling Empire’ (2010); for which he won the Screen Actors Guild Award for best television cast in 2011 and 2012, among others. In ‘Corpses’, Graham plays Elias Mannix/Sir Julian Harker, director of a group called The Executive.

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix/Sir Julian Harker. Photo: Netflix

Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan

Amaka Okafor, actress from Birmingham (England) who has Nigerian and Indian ancestry through her father and mother, respectively; She is recognized for her roles in the film ‘Greatest Days’ (2023) and in the series ‘The Responder’ (2022). In the Netflix production, Okafor plays Shahara Hasan, a detective working in the year 2023.

Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan. Photo: Netflix

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman

Fortune-Lloyd, 35, plays Detective Charles Whiteman, who is in the year 1942 and has to deal with moral doubts. The British actor is known for his work in the series ‘Wolf Hall’ (2015), ‘Medici: Masters of Florence’ (2018) and ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (2020); and in different films, such as ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ (2019), ‘The Great’ (2020), among others.

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman. Photo: Netflix

Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead

Kyle Soller is an American film, theater and television actor who came into the world in 1983 and plays detective Alfred Hillinghead, who lives in 1890 and is one of the 4 investigators working on the same murder case. Soller is known for his participation in various productions such as ‘Anna Karenina’ (2012), ‘The Secret of Marrowbone’ (2017), ‘Poldark’ (2015) and ‘Star Wars: Andor’ (2022).

Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead Photo: Netflix

What actors complete the cast of ‘Cadáveres’?