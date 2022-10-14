The news has gone around the world. Two environmental activists threw tomato soup this Friday on the famous painting ‘The Sunflowers’ of Vincent van Gogh to demand that the British government put an end to new oil and gas extraction projects.

But who are these two activists? The events occurred in the National Gallery, in London. The two young women entered in the morning and threw two cans of Heinz soup on the canvas, which was protected by glass and, later, it was clarified that it was not damaged.

The two activists are part of the disobedience group ‘Just Stop Oil’, a British organization fighting climate change through civil resistance. Their goal, they say, is stop the production of fossil fuels.

“To stop climate and social collapse, we will call boldly to demand an end to all new fossil fuel exploration,” reads a platform inviting people to donate money to their cause.

On his Twitter account, after what happened, ‘Just Stop Oil’ wrote: “Keep giving us more gas and fuel, and you’ll keep getting soup”.

According to the British newspaper Guardianthe two activists who spilled the soup are Phoebe Plummeraged 21, from London, and Anna Hollandaged 20, from Newcastle.

Plummer is the one who says ‘What is worth more, art or life?’ when they throw the soup into the box, as seen in the videos that circulate on social networks.

Activists spilled soup on one of Van Gogh’s paintings.

The activist group had been carrying out protests in the last two weeks. Recently, they broke into traffic on central London roads.

With this action, ‘Just Stop Oil’ sought to demand that the British government stops all new hydrocarbon exploitation projects in the country, the environmental organization specified in a statement.

After throwing the thick substance, the two young women knelt in front of the work and glued themselves to the wall. Museum security arrived shortly afterward and ushered visitors out of room 43, where ‘The Sunflowers’ is on display.

This painting is one of the most famous images in the world, painted by Van Gogh when he lived in the south of France. The image, like much of the Dutch artist’s work, celebrates the beauty of ordinary everyday objects: a flower, a chair, a shoe. In 1987, one of the series sold for $39 million.

This is how the action of the activists was recorded:

The police reported that agents rushed to the scene and that the two activists “were detained for criminal damages and aggravated trespassing“.

‘Sunflowers is the second most famous work by Van Gogh attacked by ‘Just Stop Oil’, two of whose activists attached themselves at the end of June to the painting ‘Peach Trees in Bloom’, from 1889, exhibited at the Courtauld Gallery in London.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

