The opposition was far away – 21 deputies – from getting a quorum and twisting the arm of the Frente de Todos in the special session requested by the biofuel law. The surprise was that when the time limit expired, 19 of those absent were from the very benches that requested the special session.

The session was requested by Together for Change and the Federal Interblock, which brings together Juan Schiaretti’s people from Cordoba, Lavagnists and Socialists. If both benches had had perfect attendance, with the help of Beatriz Avila’s monoblock -who gave a quorum- only 2 legislators would have been left to get the number.

Thus, even other opponents who were in Congress observing the fate of the move, they acknowledge, perhaps they would have joined.

But the numerical distance was resounding. When the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, declared the session unsuccessful the scoreboard indicated 108 legislators between those present in the venue and those connected remotely.

At that moment, JxC was missing 18. Six of them were unable to enter the venue on time due to delays in the results of their PCR tests or connection problems.

Therefore, minutes later the number was reduced to 12 absent from JxC. Half of those who hit the foul belong to oil provinces, who are against the extension of tax benefits for biofuels.

They are Francisco Sánchez (PRO Neuquén), Agustín Torres (PRO Chubut), Federico Frigerio (PRO Tierra del Fuego), Lorena Matzen (UCR Río Negro), Gustavo Menna (UCR Chubut), Rozana Reyes (UCR Santa Cruz).

That group let it transpire that it understands that “the interests of Patagonia are not represented in said request” and they ask, instead, the extension of the ovine law.

Neither were Ezequiel Fernández Langan (Buenos Aires UCR), Sebastían García de Luca (Buenos Aires PRO), Gustavo Hein (Entre Ríos PRO), Luis Juez (Córdoba PRO), Martín Maquieyra (La Pampa PRO) and José Luis Riccardo (San Luis UCR) .

The Federal Interblock, on the other hand, had almost perfect attendance. Of its 11 members, 10 were present or connected.

.The only one absent, paradoxically, was the president of that bench, the Buenos Aires Peronist, Eduardo “Bali”, Bucca.