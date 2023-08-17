As childhood friends, Dante, Diego, Jaime, Roberto and Uriel got together on August 11 to spend a Friday afternoon together.

The five young people, between the ages of 19 and 22, went to the annual fair in Lagos de Moreno, the city where they live in the state of Jalisco, in western Mexico.

But after a few hours they disappeared.

They were last seen at a viewpoint where they went to hang out and play sports since they were kids, less than 5 km from the fair.

On Tuesday, and after desperate hours of searching by their relatives, images emerged that suggest that it is likely that the young people have been victims of the criminal violence that plagues Jalisco, but at a level rarely seen.

A photograph posted on the internet shows the young men gagged and beaten in an unknown area. A video makes it appear that one of them is forced to exercise cruel violence against the others.

“(The relatives) tell us, in a preliminary way, that there is a high probability that the young people who appear in the photograph are relatives,” reported Blanca Trujillo, a prosecutor specializing in disappearances from Jalisco.

On Wednesday night, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that they located a property that presumably corresponds to the video. “Indications were found, including blood stains and footwear, which suggest that the five young people were on said farm.”

Previously, the state prosecutor, Luis Joaquín Moreno, reported that a car belonging to one of the young people was found with indications that are being analyzed.

“Inside some remains were located. It is presumed to be human,” he said.

“We are facing irrational, violent and direct attacks on the stability of Jalisco that demand a reaction from the Mexican State,” Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador did not comment on this case at his morning press conference this Wednesday.

The 5 friends of Lagos de Moreno

The relatives of the five disappeared have demanded from the authorities since last Saturday the location of Dante, Diego, Jaime, Roberto and Uriel, who had known each other since they were children.

In various statements to the press, they said that the young people were dedicated to studying or working, but in their spare time they got together to play soccer or just hang out.

Dante Cedillo Hernández, 22, was a passionate cyclist. He a few years ago he won two gold medals in National Olympiad competitions.

He is currently a restaurant employee, but was recently about to start his own silicone business. But above all he was a great cyclist: “He has national and state cups,” said his brother Mauro Hernández proudly.

Diego Alberto Lara Santoyo, 20, works as a blacksmith in his father’s workshop. “He is a very happy boy, very hesitant,” said his mother, Susana Santoyo.

Jaime Adolfo Martínez Miranda, 21, works as a construction worker. “Jaime is a very happy boy, he loved to dance, he always had us smiling at any nonsense he did, it was our joy,” his sister Ana said of him.

“He was my little boy, my brother is the youngest,” he said through tears, regretting that he was “at the wrong time and time.”

Roberto Olmeda Cuéllar, 20, is known as “El Cochi”. Besides practicing boxing, he was studying industrial engineering at the University of Guadalajara. “He is a very athletic guy, he hardly goes out at all, he hardly drinks, he doesn’t smoke,” said his brother Miguel Olmeda.

The youngest of the group is Uriel Galván González, 19 years old, who shared with “El Cochi” the love of practicing boxing.

He owned a car that, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, was found 60 meters from the San Miguel viewpoint where they were last seen, but without any trace of violence.

“He is very happy, very friendly, a good brother, a good son. I love him and I miss him a lot, ”said his father, Jaime Galván.

The “epicenter” of disappearances

Due to some letters superimposed on the video, one hypothesis is that this act of extreme violence responds to the dispute in Lagos de Moreno, a strategic city for drug trafficking, between the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel.

For the journalist Lauro Rodríguez, who specializes in state security issues, this case follows the characteristics of group forced disappearance seen in recent months in the state.

“Lately in the state of Jalisco this phenomenon of multiple disappearances has been taking place. This case of Lagos de Moreno is the last, one of many so far since 2022, ”he told the Astillero channel.

“We can say that Lagos de Moreno is the epicenter of the disappearances. They have more disappearances than cities that have twice the population, ”he added, explaining that the state accumulates 14,000 cases of disappearance, 500 of which have occurred in that city.

After the revelation of the video, the parents and relatives of the disappeared young people have said that they will continue to wait for them until there is evidence of their whereabouts.

At the San Miguel viewpoint, where they were last seen, Roberto Olmeda’s father expressed his desire that the young man return to that place.

“I just came to wait for my Cochi,” he said in a broadcast on his social networks.

