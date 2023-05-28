Who are the 5 children of Cristiana Ciacci and grandchildren of Little Tony

Who are Cristiana Ciacci’s 5 children and Little Tony’s grandchildren, remembered today – May 28, 2023 – on Domenica In? Cristiana Ciacci, the daughter of Little Tony, had 5 children born to three men. Today the daughter of the author of Cuore Matto will be among the guests of Domenica In and will remember her father. With her also the nephews of the singer.

As mentioned, the woman gave birth to five children who share a particularity: the name of each of them begins with the letter M or Mirko, Martina, Melissa, Melania and Mattia. Ciacci’s eldest son, Mirko in the past recalled his well-known grandfather right on Sunday In where he had appeared together with his sister Martina and his mother: “he was very nice, youthful, he always worried about us. When you are a child and you spend time with your grandfather you think he might be a normal person, but we have experienced this contrast between a grandfather and a famous person”, his words.

Of the same opinion is Cristiana who, remembering her father with a nice anecdote, said: “He was very affectionate, but he was terrified that someone might call him grandfather and associate him with the word old. The phobia passed when he saw that no one treated him like an old man, since he dyed his hair, threw himself on the ground while singing, went out with girls and drove the spider ”.

Little Tony’s granddaughter, Martina, then said: “I miss Sundays for lunch, it was important for us to spend moments of serenity, good times with the family”. Little curiosity: Mirko inherited the passion for music from his grandfather and mother.