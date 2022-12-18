Sunday, December 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Who are the 26 players who won the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 18, 2022
in Sports
0

Argentina stayed with the World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a match that ended 3-3 in a match that will go down in football history as one of the great finals in the history of this sport. Finally, Lionel Messi fulfilled his lifelong dream and was left with the only title he was missing.

It should be noted that the coach made 24 of the 26 players play throughout the entire tournament. The only ones who did not add a single minute in the entire tournament were the two substitute goalkeepers. This demonstrates the caegory of the squad that the albiceleste team had at its disposal.

Next we are going to review the 26 players who were chosen by Lionel Scaloni and who led Argentina to win its third World Cup in its history:

1. Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Amin Mohammad Jamali/GettyImages

2. Franco Armani – River Plate

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

3. Geronimo Rulli – Villarreal

Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Michael Steele/GettyImages

Four. Nahuel Molina

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

5. Gonzalo Montiel

Gonzalo Montiel

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/GettyImages

6. Christian Romero

Christian Romero

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Zhizhao Wu/GettyImages

7. German Pezzella

Lautaro Martinez, German Pezzella

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Amin Mohammad Jamali/GettyImages

8. Nicholas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / BSR Agency/GettyImages

9. Lisandro Martinez

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022"Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final"

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022″Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final” / ANP/GettyImages

10. Marcos Acuna

Marcos Acuna

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

eleven. Nicolas Tagliafico

Nicolas Tagliafico

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / BSR Agency/GettyImages

12. john foyth

john foyth

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/GettyImages

13. Rodrigo DePaul

Rodrigo dePaul

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

14. Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/GettyImages

fifteen. Alexis MacAllister

Alexis MacAllister

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / BSR Agency/GettyImages

16. guido rodriguez

guido rodriguez

Argentina v Mexico: Group C – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Jam Media/GettyImages

17. Alejandro Gomez

Alejandro Dario Gomez - Soccer Player

Argentina v Australia: Round of 16 – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Visionhaus/GettyImages

18. Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Matthew Ashton – AMA/GettyImages

19. exequiel palacios

exequiel palacios

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Alex Livesey – Danehouse/GettyImages

twenty. Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada

Poland v Argentina: Group C – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Alex Livesey – Danehouse/GettyImages

twenty-one. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Argentina v France: Final – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 / Julian Finney/GettyImages

22. angel di maria

angel di maria