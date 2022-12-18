Who are the 26 players who won the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Argentina?

Argentina stayed with the World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties after a match that ended 3-3 in a match that will go down in football history as one of the great finals in the history of this sport. Finally, Lionel Messi fulfilled his lifelong dream and was left with the only title he was missing.
It should be noted that the coach made 24 of the 26 players play throughout the entire tournament. The only ones who did not add a single minute in the entire tournament were the two substitute goalkeepers. This demonstrates the caegory of the squad that the albiceleste team had at its disposal.
Next we are going to review the 26 players who were chosen by Lionel Scaloni and who led Argentina to win its third World Cup in its history: