After the final whistle of the Colombia vs Uruguay match, a dispute broke out involving players and fans in the stands and has been the subject of criticism in recent days. For this reason, The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) announced that due to the acts of violence it has decided to open a case against some Uruguayan athletes and a leader.

The Copa America semi-final match ended 1-0 in favour of the Colombian team, who celebrated on the pitch and in the locker room. Meanwhile, the Uruguayans lamented the final score and the loss of their place in the finals.

Although what initially seemed like the final of a sporting event like any other, fights and acts of violence broke out in the stadium, which have been strongly criticised. Some Uruguayan players broke through the wall of the stands and engaged in a heated confrontation with fans of the Tricolor.

Conmebol stated that it would not tolerate any action that would tarnish a world football celebration due to insults, punches, kicks and so on. It had been decided to “open a file to clarify the sequence of events and the responsibilities of those involved”, which includes eleven players and a manager of the Uruguayan team..

The 11 Uruguayan players against whom Conmebol will open disciplinary proceedings

The Disciplinary Unit of Conmebol has decided to open a file

“In light of the acts of violence that occurred at the end of the match between the Uruguay and Colombian national teams, the Disciplinary Unit of CONMEBOL has decided to open a case,” they announced in a press release.

The eleven footballers are The authors are: Matias Vine, Santiago Mele, Darwin Nunez, Josema Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Facundo Pellistri, Ronald Araujo, Brian Rodriguez, Emiliano Martinez, Rodrigo Bentancur and Sebastian Cacereswho are said to have carried out actions against the Colombian team’s fans.

Also, The leader Marcelo García was notifiedwho was not part of the delegation, but was a guest in the Uruguayan official box. The man, head of youth football, appears in recordings throwing drinks at the Tricolor fans in the stands.

Following Conmebol’s warning to the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF), it was learned that Lawyer Gastón Tealdi would work on the defense of the AUF, the eleven players and the director who were included in the list of the file. Tedaldi said that the discharges are different for each player depending on the degree of participation.

It is known that the AUF has until next Wednesday, July 17, to present the statements of the eleven players, the association itself and the leader Marcelo García.

