From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/13/2024 – 11:54

Forbes’ traditional list of the richest people in Brazil includes some young people under the age of 30. Among the ten youngest billionaires listed, almost all are heirs — the only exceptions are the duo Pedro Franceschi and Henrique Dubugras, founders of fintech Brex.

Check out the billionaires ranked by age, from youngest to oldest:

+Meet the ‘Egg King’, the new Brazilian billionaire on the Forbes list

1 -Amelie Voigt Trejes, 19 years old

Assets: R$3.27 billion

Origin of fortune: she is the granddaughter of Werner Ricardo Voigt, founder of the Santa Catarina electronics manufacturer Weg. She inherited shares in the company from her mother, Cladis Voigt Trejes, along with her two brothers.

Position in the general ranking of the richest people in Brazil: 115th

2 – Livia Voigt, 20 years old

Equity: R$5.03 billion

Origin of fortune: She is also the granddaughter of Werner Ricardo Voigt. She inherited shares in Weg from her mother, Valsi Voigt.

Position in the general ranking of the richest in Brazil: 77th

3, 4 and 5 – Pedro Voigt Trejes, Felipe Voigt Trejes and Helena Marina da Silva Petry, 22 years old

Net worth: Each of the Trejes brothers has R$3.46 billion; Petri has R$1.88 billion

Origin of fortune: Pedro and Felipe are the sons of Cladis Voigt Trejes, Amelie’s brothers, and also inherited money from Weg. Petry is the direct heir of another WEG co-founder, Eggon João da Silva.

Position in the general ranking of the richest people in Brazil: 77th and 171st.

6 – Ana Flavia da Silva Petry, 25 years old

Assets: R$ 1.88 billion

Origin of fortune: Sister Helena Petry, Ana also inherited part of Weg’s shares.

7 – Dora Voigt de Assis, 26 years old

Assets: R$5.03 billion

Origin of wealth: WEG

Position in the general ranking: Sister of Lívia Voigt, she owns Weg shares inherited from her mother.

8 – Pedro Franceschi and Izabela Henriques Feffer, 27 years old

Equity: R$3.34 billion and R$1.75 billion

Origin of wealth: Franceschi is one of the founders of fintech Brex. Feffer is the granddaughter of Leon Feffer, founder of Suzano, and inherited shares in Suzano Holding from her father.

Position in the overall ranking: 112th and 184th

#10 – Henrique Dubugras, 28 years old

Assets: R$3.34 billion

Origin of Net Worth: Co-founder of fintech Brex

Overall ranking position: 112th