South American football is one of the most competitive and difficult in the world, both at club and national team level. It was because the soccer talent that exists in these parts of the planet is inexhaustible, so the players are excellent. One knows that to create a winning team, it is necessary to have a coach who is up to the challenges. This happens exactly in national team soccer and the South American Qualifiers are mentioned as the most difficult of all.
One of the reasons is the quality of the coaches and the particularity of these is that many are Argentine. Many of these have an enormous international trajectory and are highly recognized both nationally and internationally.
Below we present all the coaches of the CONMEBOL teams for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico:
Recognized worldwide for the performance of the Argentine National Team in the 2022 World Cup, but Scaloni is much more than what was achieved in Arab lands. He guided the Albiceleste to one of the most successful periods in its history with the conquests of the Copa América, Finalissima and the aforementioned conquest in Arab lands.
He will be the interim for Verdeamarela before the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti in June 2024. The current DT of Fluminense formed a very good team that is one of the candidates to win this Copa Libertadores.
El Loco arrived at La Celeste after the Qatar 2022 World Cup where the Uruguayan team did not perform well. Its main objective is to rebuild a team with many young players who want to shine in the 2026 World Cup.
The Argentine took the Bolivian National Team and led it to achieve interesting results. Despite this, he has a very long road ahead of him to play the 2026 World Cup.
The Spaniard was the coach of Qatar during the 2022 World Cup and came to La Tri to take the place left by Gustavo Alfaro. He has a very good squad with world-class players like Moisés Caicedo. A selection to pay close attention to.
El Toto has had a previous step through the Paraguayan National Team and a step through European football. He wants to return Chile to the forefront of South American football after being absent in the last 2 World Cups.
El Mellizo had a very good run through Lanús and Boca but the latter was marked by the defeat in the Copa Libertadores against River. Later he could not demonstrate all this in LA Galaxy but the Albirroja trusted his conditions to take her to a World Cup again.
He was in the lower teams of Argentina for a long period of time and now he will seek to make Vinotinto a very combative team with the aim of surprising and reaching the 2026 World Cup.
The Argentine has a very interesting job ahead of him with a National Team that has a lot of potential with players like Luis Díaz, Jefferson Lerma or Rafael Santos Borré who have important minutes in European football.
Reynoso has a very important responsibility as the first coach to hold the position after what was the very successful era of Ricardo Gareca.
