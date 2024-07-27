This Sunday, presidential elections will be held in Venezuela. Shrouded in uncertainty and hope, citizens will go to the polls to decide whether they will continue with the Chavista regime or prefer a change with the political opposition, but there are still doubts about whether the Government of Nicolás Maduro will accept the results or if there will be political reprisals.

To vote, Venezuelans will face a ballot in which the face of Nicolás Maduro appears 13 times and that of his main opponent, Edmundo González, only three times. They will also face a ballot with 10 candidates who promise political change, but despite this, some have agreed to their space under the rules of Chavismo. As reported in this newspaper, known as “the scorpions,” these candidates “are the opposition profile that Maduro and his nomenclature would like to have, one that he can control and allow him to maintain a simulation of democracy,” says political scientist Carmen Beatriz Fernández.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is entering the race as one of the two favourites in the elections. The man from Caracas is running for the third time, after defeating Henrique Capriles in 2013 and remaining in the presidency in 2018, when the opposition did not present candidates due to a lack of guarantees.

Maduro was a driver for the Caracas Metro and one of the founders of the subway union. Later he was a deputy in the National Assembly, president of the same and foreign minister. In 2012, the president took over as vice president and after the death of Hugo Chávez, a year later, he became his successor. González Urrutia is running for president for the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition after opposition leader María Corina Machado was disqualified. Urrutia was the last candidate to register during the nomination process and is now the candidate favored by the polls.

The 74-year-old diplomat was Venezuela’s ambassador to Algeria and Argentina; he served as a mediator for Venezuela’s incorporation into Mercosur; and has written various publications such as ‘Brazil: Near and Far’ or ‘The United States: Ten Views’. Rausseo, 63, is making his second attempt to become president after having faced Hugo Chavez 18 years ago. On that occasion, the candidate withdrew months before the elections due to health problems. The candidate tries not to polarize his proposals in order to be an alternative for those who cannot decide between Chavismo and the opposition.

A lawyer, businessman and actor by profession, he is known as ‘Er Conde del Guácharo’; famous for giving life for four decades to a character with a straw hat and canvas shoes that portrays the people of eastern Venezuela. He has made six films, one of them, ‘Er Conde Jones: el secreto de la bola criolla’, one of the highest grossing in the South American country. Luis Eduardo Martinez – Democratic Action Party Martínez says he seeks national reconciliation through understanding and peace; one of the strongest points of his campaign is to recover the economy with social inclusion. On his website, Martínez describes himself as “a staunch defender of the humanist economy” and states, “he firmly believes that it is a step beyond the social market economy.”

He is the Rector of the Technological University of the Center and an agricultural engineer from the University of Oriente. He has been a deputy for the State of Aragua and vice president of the Commission for Dialogue, Peace and Reconciliation. He is the former rector of the National Electoral Council (CNE) who ran for president of Venezuela for the Centrados party. In an interview with Voice of America, the politician mentioned, “using that constitutional period for the re-institutionalization […] “to put an end to the concept of disqualifications, to seek true respect for private property in order to stimulate economic growth.”

Márquez is an engineer, professor at the School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Zulia, and has been a deputy, where he formed the group for parliamentary autonomy, in opposition to the government of Hugo Chávez. Claudio Fermin – Solutions for Venezuela Party The politician, sociologist and teacher has participated in presidential elections since 1993. The first time he ran, he had the support of the Democratic Action party and came in second behind Rafael Caldera. In the electoral campaign for the 1998 elections, he debated Hugo Chávez on national television; the president never took part in a meeting of this kind again.

El Profe, as Fermín is known, also participated in the elections of 2000 and 2018, and in 2024 he proposed an integration government in collaboration with unions, chambers of commerce and universities. The independent candidate for the presidency of Venezuela began his political career as a deputy in the Legislative Council of Táchira during the period 2009 – 2012. In 2013 he was elected mayor of the municipality of San Cristóbal, with a lead of 38.25% of votes over his Chavista opponent. The following year, he was accused by the Maduro government of having been part of the 2014 anti-government protests in the region, for which he was arrested and disqualified from holding public office for 10 years. He also took part in the El Helicoide riot in 2018, which was provoked by human rights violations by the Maduro regime. Ecarri is a 49-year-old lawyer and former councilman. He is the son of Antonio Ecarri Bolívar, who served as Venezuela’s ambassador to Spain from 2019 to 2023. He was a candidate for mayor of the Libertador Municipality of Caracas and, in these presidential elections, he is presenting himself as a centrist option for those who do not sympathize with populism or neoliberalism. In his government plan, he proposes an open economy, an oil reform, and bills to improve education, the health system, and pensions. Jose Brito – First Venezuela Party The politician from Anzoátegui is a member of the National Assembly and leader of the Primero Venezuela (PV) party. In his presidential campaign he promotes Plan B, a package of initiatives to generate change in the country. He defines himself as an opponent of the Maduro regime, although the movement decided to distance itself after a report by the Armando.info portal included Brito among the public servants who interceded for Chavista businessmen such as Alex Saab, as part of the controversial corruption case known as Operation Scorpion. This is the second time that the evangelical leader has run for president, having also participated in the 2018 elections, in which he obtained 10.82% of the votes. In addition to his work as pastor of the Maranatha Church of Venezuela, he is a deputy in the National Assembly, for the State of Carabobo until 2026. In his campaign this year, Bertucci has said that he seeks to represent “the portfolio of values, family and life.”

Some of the controversies that have marked his political career include his arrest in 2010 for alleged diesel smuggling, a charge for which he was eventually exonerated, and his involvement in the Panama Papers case.

