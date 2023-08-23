Runet users are increasingly encountered with the word “skuf” (or “skufidon”) and memes with it. This is how the network refers to untidy men who neglect personal care, sports and style. Initially, the offensive concept originated on the Dvach imageboard, and a few years later it became the property of a wider segment of the network and the inspiration for many memes. Their authors not only sneer at unkempt men, but also worry that over time they themselves will turn into skuffs. In addition, users are looking for skufs among famous personalities, favorite characters from movies and animated series.

Waking up one morning after a restless sleep, Gregor Samsa found that he had turned into a skuff in his bed. Gleb quality accountTwitter user

The birth of the skuf

Aleksey Skufyin, the moderator of the section on politics, became the face of the meme concept. The Russian spoke out quite actively on the portal about politics and in 2018 came into conflict with another user, presumably from Ukraine. Wishing to put the opponent in his place, Skuf’in wrote down a video message for him, in which he urged him to stop insinuations and leave threadwhere he is not welcome.

I have a gigantic request for you as a person who has already lived in the world if not a third of his life, then maybe a little less. You, please, stop that insanity and *** that slip out of you. This is not funny at all and does not paint you. (…) Your show-offs are the show-offs of a twelve-year-old teenager Alexey Skufinexcerpt from the video

At the same time, Skufyin did not hide his appearance in any way in the video, specifying that he was not worried about deanon – that is, the disclosure of his identity and details of his biography by other users. But it was precisely this that the dvachers, widely known for their love for Deanon, did when, after some time, the video with Skuf’in became popular on the portal. Users released Skufyin’s personal details, including his address and family information, photos of his loved ones and more, and actively ridiculed him.

It is believed that the Russian, who was subsequently harassed and trolled, was banned from Dvacha, and his further fate is unknown. However, his surname has become a household name among the dvachers.

Who are skuffs

Skufs, or skufidons, on the imageboard they called men who, from the point of view of two men, are unattractive and do not care enough about their appearance. As a rule, skuffs mean people with excess weight and swelling, receding hairline, unkempt stubble, in unkempt clothes, who look much older than their years. There is no specific age at which the process of turning into a skuf begins (“oskufization” or “skufization”, as they call it on the network), but usually men over 30 who meet the criteria are used as an unflattering word.

Screenshot: @kerghany

Although the concept of “skuf” mainly refers to appearance, the network has added other characteristics to it. Skufs, according to their collective image, neglect sports, preferring simpler and more harmful entertainments to it – for example, alcohol, especially beer, and high-calorie foods, which affects their appearance. The list of hobbies of the textbook skuf also includes watching TV shows and football matches, fishing.

According to popular versions, a skuf is often a married man, providing for his family and children, often burdened with loans and mortgages, working at a low-paid job. In addition, a skuf, in the typical understanding of netizens, is usually a person with conservative views who criticizes youth and current trends. Someone believes that the skuf is necessarily dissatisfied and grouchy with everything, while others insist that he is satisfied with his life.

See also Ukraine, no humanitarian corridor today I’m just a factory worker.

I would have jumped under a diesel locomotive, but my wife, work.

In general, everything is nishtyak, in the smoking room I persecute jokes,

I love fishing and Okhota beer.

(…) Well, skuf and skuf, what’s the point?

Skufs pass through the world like a red thread rapper MC Bo Khanfrom the track “Scoof”

Skuff memes

For a while, the word “skuf” was found exclusively on the image board, but later, as it was with other slang concepts, it migrated to widely popular resources. It served as the basis for many memes, in which the authors either ridiculed skufs, then complained about the inevitability of their own impoverishment, then jokingly tried to determine specific criteria for classifying a person as skufs, or they were looking for a recipe for skufization. “From what waist size can you already consider yourself a skuf?”, “Skufidon you called me,” they joked, for example, in Twitter.

Guys, at 23:55 we approach the mirror, stand like this for five minutes and say “I’m not a skuff, I’m not a skuff.” The next morning the result will surprise you BogdTwitter user

According to external signs, actor Leonardo DiCaprio was recorded as skufs in Runet, who, according to users, began to take less care of himself with age; businessman Elon Musk and British Prince William. The list was supplemented by Boris Yeltsin, journalist Oleg Kashin (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents), blogger Yuri Khovansky and streamer Ilya Davydov, better known as Maddison. The type was also found among the heroes of cartoons and animated series – as ironized on the network, Carlson and Kopatych from Smeshariki can be called skufs.

The meme concept has also often been used in online disputes to humiliate an opponent due to his physical unattractiveness. However, other users sneered at those who like to make fun of skufs, accusing them of predilection for newfangled words or snobbery and trying to seem better at the expense of others. Many also jokingly called themselves skufs and skufidons.

It came to discussions about gender equality and double standards: Twitter users were outraged that the concept applies only to men. “I understand correctly that if a woman does not take care of herself, then a particularly gifted part of the planet with intelligence calls it body positive, but if a man does the same, then these same people call him a skuf?” — said one of those posts. True, according to some netizens, it is still possible to record women in skufs – then they should be called “skuffins”.

Related materials:

Although the meme about skufs has long ceased to be a niche one, questions from perplexed users about what exactly this word means, appear quite often. Sometimes they even meet at Dvacha. “There is only one skuf – the inimitable Aleksey Skufyin, the rest are just miserable fakes of varying degrees of fakeness,” one of the imageboard users answered him.