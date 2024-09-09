At the time of the SOS, the two had communicated: “There is too much fog, we can’t see anything, we have lost our bearings.”

The nightmare is not over for the couple stranded on the Mont Blanc massif. In the mountains, in fact, bad weather continues to grip the mountaineers blocked for days. Bad weather is preventing rescuers from reaching the two Italian climbers, Sara Stefanelli and Andrea Galimberti.

Sara is originally from Liguria, Andrea is from Lombardy, and they share a passion for the mountains. The two had launched an SOS Saturday afternoon, September 7, reporting that they were stranded at about 4,600 meters above sea level. The couple also reported that their lives were in serious danger due to the risk of hypothermia.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, there has been no progress in the rescue operations,” authorities working in the area said. mountainin Chamonix, on the French side. The search for two other climbers, this time Korean, missing since the same day on what is called, not inappropriately, the “roof of Europe”, is currently impossible.

The French rescuers are in constant coordination with the Alpine Rescue of the Aosta Valley. It is expected that the weather conditions improve significantly to allow helicopters to take off from both sides of Mont Blanc. At the moment, it has been raining incessantly in Chamonix since Monday, while on the Italian side, in Courmayeur, the weather is slightly calmer. On the summit of Mont Blanc, however, bad weather is forecast for the whole day. For this reason, any intervention, whether by air or by land, remains impossible.

During the night, at Colle Major, at 4,750 meters above sea level, the temperature dropped below -12 degrees. The hope is that the two climbers managed to take shelter from the extreme cold and from the storm by digging a shelter in the snow. The two climbers, trusting in their experience, may have dug a shelter in a crevasse. The nearest refuge, Capanna Vallot, is located at 4,362 meters above sea level. The two climbers’ phones, however, are turned off.

At the time of the SOS, the two had communicated: “There is too much fog, we can’t see anything, we have lost our bearings. We risk freezing to death”. These were the last words before their phones were inexorably turned off.