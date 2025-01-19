Almost three hours later than expected, Hamas announced the names of the three hostages released this Sunday during the first day of ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This is the beginning of the first of the three phases in which this is structured. trucein which the Islamist group has committed to releasing 33 people of the almost 100 it is holding, including civilian women, people over 50 years of age, and wounded or sick civilians.

As confirmed by military spokesman Abu Obaida, the released prisoners are Emily Damari (28 years old), Doron Steinbrecher (31 years old), and Romi Gonen (24 years old). The three women were kidnapped on October 7, 2023, during the first Hamas attacks on Israel, and will now return to their homes, fifteen months after the war began. According to the Red Cross, they are in “good health.”

Romi Gonen, a dancer captured by Hamas at the Supernova festival

Romi Gonen was kidnapped by Hamas fighters during the first hours of the conflict, while she was in the supernova festivalwhere the armed group murdered more than 360 people. The young woman, a 24-year-old dancer and choreographer originally from northern Israel, she tried to flee by car, from where she called her mother, Merav Leshem, to tell her what had happened. At that time he told his family “I’m going to die today” and the last thing they heard was her attackers taking her away.

Hours later, the car in which the woman was traveling with her friends was found empty and her mobile phone was traced to the Gaza Strip. It was later learned that the young woman had been shot in the handwhich had precipitated his capture, as other freed hostages told his mother: “His hand doesn’t work. His fingers barely move and they change color, and that was 10 weeks ago,” said one of the witnesses.









Doron Steinbrecher, a Romanian-Israeli veterinarian kidnapped in her own home

Another of the young women who will finally see the light this Sunday is Doron Steinbrecher, a 31-year-old veterinary nurse who was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The woman, with dual Romanian-Israeli nationality, tried to take refuge in the attack on October 7, 2023 without much success: “They caught me, they caught me”she managed to tell her family in a last voice message before being caught.

His family spent months without knowing anything about his whereabouts, until Steinbrecher appeared in a video published by Hamas last January 2024. In it, the hostage appeared along with two other young women, Karina Ariev and Daniela Gilboa, which confirmed that she was still alive, although in conditions of extreme stress.

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli injured in Kfar Aza

Emily Damaria 28-year-old British-Israeli woman, is the third freed by Hamas. Like Doron, she was also kidnapped while in your apartment in Kfar Aza along with 37 other residents of his kibbutz. Then, the armed attackers They broke into his housewounding her hands and legs.

“Was shrapnel wound to the leg“, blindfolded, wrapped in the back of her own car and taken back to Gaza,” said her mother Mandy. Additionally, during the attack, his dog Choocha was shot in the neck.