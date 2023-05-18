Who are Riccardo and Beatrice, Monica Leofreddi’s children: age, years, husband, father, career, names

Who are Monica Leofreddi’s children? The well-known TV presenter has two children, Riccardo and Beatrice, from Gianluca Delli Ficorelli. Her career has been marked by important programs with Miss Italy with Fabrizio Frizzi or those of chronic in the afternoon of Rai with Milo Infante. Monica Leofreddi was for nine years, from 1985 to 1994, the companion of Antonello Venditti, who dedicated the song Ogni volta to her. In May 2009 Monica Leofreddi became the mother of her first child, Riccardo, and in January 2012 (at the age of 46) of Beatrice. Both children were born through assisted fertilization by her partner Gianluca Delli Ficorelli.

Monica Leofreddi’s husband is a big dentist in Rome. The two have been together since 2004 and got married in 2015. They are very close and got married after 11 years of dating. Monica said she was very jealous of her charming husband. A short time ago Monica Leofreddi’s fans were very worried about her, because she had explained, during an interview, that following a pregnancy by pure chance, during a simple check-up, she had discovered she had melanoma. Luckily all resolved.

The carreer

Monica Leofreddi made her debut in 1982 with some broadcasts dedicated to sport on the TVs of Rome. From 1986 to 1994 she took care of the connections of Unomattina, while in 1996 she hosted La Domenica Sportiva on Rai 3. In 2001, together with Puccio Corona, we found her running Unomattina Estate and, after a few months, of the 44th Zecchino d ‘Gold. From 2002 to 2007 she enlivens the afternoons of Rai 2 with L’Italia sul 2. From 2007 to 2008 she is in the cast of Piazza Grande with Giancarlo Magalli. In the 2008-2009 season she was editor of the morning television lounge of Rai 2 Insieme sul Due. From 17 January 2014 she hosts the Fiction Magazine program on Rai Premium (digital terrestrial channel 25) for a few months, dedicated to the Italian television series broadcast by Rai, taking over from Arianna Ciampoli. From 2014 to 2017 she returned to Rai with Torto o vero? The final verdict. Since 2020 you have been the commentator on the Italia Sì and Ore 14 programmes.