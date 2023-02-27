One of the reasons why it was speculated that Mbappé could stay in Paris so as not to sign for Real Madrid was this. The player wanted to make history in France, in the biggest club in the country that has seen him grow. And yesterday, on a day where he teamed up perfectly with Lionel Messi, he got the two goals he needed to tie Edinson Cavani on goals. At the moment both players have 200 goals in their locker, but logic invites us to think that he will end up as the sole leader in the next games.
The first goal of the night came with a break from left to right that broke the entire Marseille defense. Messi left him alone and defined at will, putting it out of the reach of Pau López. But his night not only had goals, he also had time before the break to seal the game with a pass from death that went through the Marseille area for his partner Leo to finish off at will.
Finally, to close the night, the jewel in the crown arrived. The goal is to see it. Messi with a spoon pass with the inside of his left leg, left Mbappé alone inside the area to impale the ball with his left foot. Here we show you:
Below we show you the table with the current top scorers of PSG. Names like Ibrahimovic, Neymar or Pauleta appear:
|
Goal scorer
|
number of goals
|
mbappe
|
200
|
cavani
|
200
|
ibrahimovic
|
156
|
neymar
|
118
|
Paulette
|
109
|
Rocheteau
|
100
|
Say Maria
|
93
|
Susie
|
85
|
ray
|
72
|
bianchi
|
70
