A legendary band. Picnic, the group that was about to perform in the theater of the Crocus shopping center in Moscow where the ISIS attack took place, was born 46 years ago in Leningrad. Provocative, transgressive, their music is a blend of art rock, progressive rock and original Russian rock. The band ended up on Ukraine's blacklist for playing in Crimea, considering the region part of the Russian Federation after the occupation.

At the time of the terrorist attack there could have been around 6,200 spectators at the Crocus concert hall in Moscow. The tickets for the concert of the Picnic group had all been sold and the capacity of the hall is 6200 seats. The band's lead singer, Shklyarsky, has not commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine but has been involved in the purchase of military equipment for the Russian army. After the terrorist attack on the Crocus theater, Picnic concert director Yuri Chernyshevsky said he did not know what happened and that they had not yet been able to contact a member of the band who was missing.

Meanwhile, the singer Shaman, born Yaroslav Yuryevich Dronov, said he will pay for the funerals of the victims and the treatment of the people who were injured during the terrorist attack, as reported by CNN. «We are all one big family. And in a family there is no such thing as someone else's pain,” said the singer, the face of Putin's propaganda, known for his nationalistic ideas, in a video published on the Russian social network Vkontakte to his more than 600,000 followers.

«My people, all the problems and misfortunes have always united our country. They made Russia tougher and stronger. This time too it will not be possible to scare us and break us,” she said. For the past year, Shaman has been churning out songs on repeat. All celebrate Russia, the history and roots of the nation. The titles of the songs available on YouTube – with digressions between pop and ballads – leave no room for too many doubts. «I'm Russian» boasts tens of thousands of views, with its clip alternating concert scenes – in which Shaman presents himself with the look of a 90s boy band – and images linked to tradition, with endless wheat fields crossed by The artist who always wears a cross around his neck. In the song there is no explicit reference to the conflict, but the uniqueness of Russia in contrast to the West is claimed. The war, on the other hand, was the absolute protagonist a year ago when Shaman published 'ВСТАНЕМ', 'Let's get up', with explicit thanks and tributes to the dead soldiers “who are now in heaven and are no longer with us”.

The song was proposed obsessively by the state media. Shaman has become a constant presence in television programs, between interviews in which he told his parable – which began with his studies in a town in the Tula region – and live performances in the main programs. In a show broadcast during the Christmas period, Shaman performed 'Let's Rise Up' in front of an audience of more or less well-known characters, including members of the armed forces. It is no surprise, then, that Shaman ended up sharing the stage with Putin in September last year at an event organized in Moscow to celebrate the annexation of occupied territories in Ukraine.