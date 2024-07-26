Who are Perec and Riner, the last torchbearers of Paris 2024

The queen of the track and the unbeatable judoka. Marie José Perec and Teddy Riner are the last two torchbearers who light the cauldron of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The mystery is revealed at the end of the very long opening ceremony of the Games. The two legends of French sport receive the torch at the end of a special relay, which starts with Zinedine Zidane and winds through the names of other ‘greats’: from Rafa Nadal to Amelie Mauresmo, from Nadia Comaneci to Tony Parker. In the end, it is the turn of Perec and Riner, two names that rhyme with triumph at the Olympics.

Perec, 56, won the gold medal in the 400 meters at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The athlete from Guadeloupe marked an era with her wonderful long and harmonious stride. In Atlanta, in 1996, she gave herself an epochal double: gold in the 400 and 200.

Riner, 35, stepped onto the Olympic podium for the first time in Beijing 2008, winning bronze. In London 2012, he took home the gold medal in the +100 kg category and repeated the triumph in Rio de Janeiro 2016. The Frenchman’s dominance is evidenced by 8 world titles, including 6 consecutive ones, and a streak without defeats from 2010 to 2020: 154 matches without a loss.