A little curiosity about Maurizio Costanzo’s grandchildren who passed away at the age of 84.

Yesterday was the day of the last goodbye to Maurice Costanzo. The journalist and TV host passed away on Friday at the age of 84 after being admitted to hospital for a routine operation.

Large crowds and great emotion at the funeral which took place in the church of the artists in Rome. Many colleagues and well-known faces from the show business were present who, some for one reason, some for another, have had dealings with Maurizio during their careers.

Source: Fanpage

The message read by the eldest daughter was very touching Camilla. “Now you are close to your parents, Sordi and Gassman and all those who left before you and you have never stopped regretting. We imagine you in heaven organizing a talk show with Bracardi at the piano, Alberto Silvestri and Giselda Testa behind the scenes. You will continue to live in all of us and nothing we have learned from you will be lost, that’s a promise. We love you daddy” – he said.

Camilla who made him a grandfather twice together with Maurizio’s other son Xavier. They both donated to him 4 grandchildren Brando, Nina, Bernardo and Tito that the journalist loved so much.

The first one he had was Brando then Nina arrived who, according to Maurizio, looked a lot like her mother. And finally Bernardo and Tito with the latter who would be very passionate about football like him and for this reason they got along very well.

The passion for Rome

Maurizio was a big fan of the Rome. In recent years, the Capitoline club had also relied on Costanzo’s experience, assigning him the role of head of communication for the Giallorossi.

Interviewed by De Filippi when he turned 80, Maurizio confessed that he loved children very much. We imagine him playing with his lucky grandchildren to have had a grandfather of unique wisdom.