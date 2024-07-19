Mario Valiante and Wilma Fezza, both lawyers, are the victims of the dramatic road accident that occurred in Eboli

The long trail of blood that is unfortunately characterizing this hot Italian summer continues to claim victims. The latest recorded in chronological order concern a couple, husband and wife, both esteemed lawyers who died following a terrible accident occurred on the A2 Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorway, heading south, at the junction for Eboli (Salerno).

Tragic Road Accident: Husband and Wife Dead, Both Lawyers

The dynamics of the accident

They were called Mario Valiante And Wilma Fezza the two victims of the road accident that occurred in Eboli. They were both two esteemed lawyers of the Salerno forum.

According to initial reconstructions, the driver of a truck suddenly lost control of his vehicle, overturning on the roadway and hitting several cars in transit at that moment. Several vehicles were involved in the accident: at least eightbetween trucks and cars. The couple of lawyers, who died instantly, were traveling aboard the same vehicle, an Audi.

In addition to the two deaths, the terrible accident also caused several injuries, some of which are in serious condition. 118 immediately alerted the intervention of the firefighters who arrived promptly at the site of the collision. The teams of Giffoni and the city detachment proceeded to extract the bodies of the victims and the injured from the sheet metal.

Traffic was paralyzed for hours due to the closure of the southbound highway, which reopened only in the afternoon.

Condolences from the President of the Region De Luca

These are the words of regret and deep condolence expressed by President De Luca and entrusted to a long post published on Facebook:

“Great sorrow and emotion for the tragic death of lawyers Mario Valiante and Wilma Fezza, husband and wife, who lost their lives this morning in a road accident on the Salerno-Reggio Calabria at the Eboli junction. The Valiante and Fezza spouses were esteemed professionals at the Salerno Bar, known and appreciated also for their civic commitment towards the community. Our condolences to the family, to the brother of the lawyer Valiante, our friend Gianfranco, and to all their loved ones for this grave loss”.