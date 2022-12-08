Both the Royal Spanish Football Federation and Luis Enrique seem to be clear that it is best to separate their paths and for the Asturian coach to stop being the Spain coach. The rumors were already very constant even before the 2022 World Cup began, but with the image shown in the championship, there is no doubt that it is time for a change. Luis Enrique has been a brave coach, whose idea has not been imposed due to many factors, but the big problem has been the instability that his relationship with the media has generated, for which the RFEF would be looking for a replacement, and two names sound with out: Marcelino Garcia Toral and Luis De La Fuente.
Many fans claim a change of style in Spain. La Roja has fallen too early in the last World Cups, trying to continue with an idea of the game that gave a lot to Spanish football, but with the results it seems exhausted, and for that change the chosen one would be Marcelino, another Asturian coach.
The coach has an exceptional career in Spain, knows LaLiga as he has coached Racing de Santander, Recreativo de Huelva, Zaragoza, Sevilla, Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic Club, so he would fit very well in the role of coach. But Marcelino has always stood out for playing with the classic 4-4-2, with a double pivot and two interiors, with the idea of defending in the box all together and hoping to go on the counter with a lot of speed, which clashes with the 4 -3-3 that has prevailed in the selection and with the idea of controlling the ball at all times.
The Asturian coach is a great coach, he has achieved great success, but we must think carefully if it is worth changing the style that has led Spain to become champions, especially after observing the next generation of players, led by Pedri and Gavi, since they are footballers who might not fit in with Marcelino.
De La Fuente is the U21 coach of Spain, he has been in charge of it since 2018 and before that he was in charge of the U19 for five years. Therefore, his career as a coach is the longest, and he could be a great option to complete the generational change since he knows the great young talents of the country very well.
Luis’s style is similar to Luis Enrique’s, high pressure, quick combinations and positional play, all from 4-3-3, so he would be a continuation candidate. His teams have proven to be capable of playing football very well, and with the U21 he has managed to win Euro 2019 and the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Its prestige is not the greatest internationally, but in Spain it is highly valued. Even so, it would be necessary to see how he withstands the pressure of being a national coach and his ability to manage a completely professional and adult dressing room.
