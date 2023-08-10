In a video recently posted on the X social network, a group of hooded people claimed to be responsible for the murder of Ecuadorian candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

According to the clipping, These subjects would belong to the group ‘Los Lobos’one of the largest criminal groups in Ecuador.

According to the non-profit media Insight Crime, in recent years, Los Lobos have played a central role in the worsening of the security situation in the country.

This was reflected in the significant increase in the homicide rate in the country in 2021, the largest compared to other countries in Latin America.

On the other hand, the Wolves and their allies have introduced into the region criminal tactics hitherto rare, such as extremely violent prison massacres, the normalization of hit men, the use of explosives in vehicles, mass attacks directed against police forces, and the display of bodies hung from bridges as a type of warning.

Likewise, it is known that the band has also become very active in the illegal mining industry.

Dissidents of Los Choneros

According to the medium Glass codeLos Lobos began as a dissidence of the Los Choneros criminal group in 2019, specifically in Azuay, and were under the command of Wilmer Chavarría, alias ‘Pipo’.

They rose to prominence in 2020 after the fragmentation of some of Ecuador’s main criminal groups and sought to take down Los Choneros.

In this context, in September 2021 the name of the band became more relevant, after 119 prisoners died in prison riots when, in a prison in Guyaquil, the members of Los Choneros and Los Lobos clashed violently, leaving several fatalities.

Since then the number of dead and injured has only risen. With multiple massacres, confrontations and riots, the Lobos and their allies, the Tiguerones, were accused of causing a great wave of violence in Ecuador.

Its presence is prominent in the regions of Cotopaxi, Tungurahua, Santo Domingo, Guayas, Chimborazo, Azuay and El Oro. Furthermore, according to Insight Crime“it is said that they control everything in the Turi prison, in Cuenca, which houses about 1,600 inmates.”

Cocaine shipments and illegal mining

The participation of Ecuador in the trade of illicit substances has its origins in the eighties, when it served as a corridor for the transport of coca from Peru to Colombia.

Years later, Los Lobos would enter the business and dedicate themselves to “the protection of drug shipments in port cities, debt collection tasks, and hit men for international partners or allied groups.” In addition, in Quito, Guayaquil and Quevedo they manage part of the micro-trafficking business.

Another of their main activities is, apparently, the illegal extraction of gold. According to the aforementioned outlet, “gang members have supposedly taken control of the regions of Illegal gold mining in the northern province of Imbaburacharging a 10 percent tax on all minerals extracted.”

But they don’t always act alone. Los Lobos are allied with various criminal groups, including Los Tiguerones and the Chone Killers. They call themselves the ‘New Generation’, which could be a tribute to the Mexican cartel.

The boss of Los Lobos captured in Colombia

It is presumed that aka Pipo he was assassinated in a confrontation in 2021. However, there is confirmation of the identification and capture of other leaders of the organization in Ecuador and Colombia.

For example, on July 11, The National Police reported that they captured an Ecuadorian man that “has a valid arrest warrant for the crimes of: homicide, illicit association, intentional homicide, existence of the crime, illicit trafficking of controlled substances, possession of weapons for military or police use, without permission.”

He would be the second leader of Los Lobos, a criminal organization in Ecuador.

This person was identified by the authorities as the second leader of the criminal organization in Ecuador.

However, according to the official statement issued by the entity, this person did not have a blue or red notification from Interpol, which is why the necessary coordination was carried out with Migración Colombia, in order to deliver it to the Ecuadorian authorities in the Rumichaca international bridge, in Ipiales Nariño.

