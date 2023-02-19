The Peruvian musical group was compared in a recent television report with BTS, since they cause a furor with their music in the neighboring country. What is the key to your success?

The musical group The Capos It is an orchestra that plays southern cumbia. Until recently it was believed that it was a Bolivian group; however, the members of that group clarified that they are Peruvian and that, therefore, the orchestra is also Peruvian. In a recent television report, the boys that make up this group have been compared to the South Korean band bts for his notable success during his tours and the furore that his music and singers cause during concerts.

As it became known, when they play The Capos, stadiums and other venues are filled with people in Bolivia. In order to enter the show, their fans form very long queues. Once the concert starts, the dancers get excited and chant the songs to the rhythm of the singers. One of the most popular songs is “Boquita de caramel”, interpreted by Claudio Loving.

What is the key to the group’s success?

The members of this musical group explained for “Magaly TV, the firm” the key that led them to success. His music is quite in demand in the southern part of Peru and Bolivia, curiously a little more in the latter country. According to what they say, His strategy has been to adapt southern Peruvian cumbia to his liking. “It is a format made for the Bolivian public, it is an expanded format,” they specified.

They mentioned that, with the passage of time, the music they perform is not only heard in bolivianbut they also toured Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

For this year, in the month of May, young people, who would not exceed the age of 23announced that they will return to the country where they were born (Peru) and will play their songs in different cities, including Lime and Arequipa.