The beloved artist and coach of 'Amici' by Maria De Filippi, Lorella Cuccarini, has a large family of which little is known.

We can count them among the most loved teachers of the talent show Friends by Maria De Filippi, certainly Lorella Cuccarini. Probably inside the school and for the public, the artist and showgirl is at the top of the program's favorites list with her radiant smile.

For the second consecutive year, Lorella Cuccarini leads the dance category. She also distinguished herself in the field of singing, often establishing a relationship with her students almost maternal relationship.

Often the subject of jokes by her colleague and opponent in the evening phase, the most followed on television, Rudy Zerbi, Cuccarini is affectionately nicknamed 'Mother hen'. The Roman actress and dancer seems to put her experience as a caring mother into practice even in the workplace. Hers. His familyIn short, he never leaves her. Mom at home and mom at Amici's school.

The singing coach of FriendsLorella Cuccarini, has been married to the television and music producer since 1991 Silvio Testi. In those years, his name was accompanied by the discovery of an artist like Heather Parisi, who later became his wife's main “rival”. In 1985, thanks to the program “Fantastico”, she met the one who would become her soulmate: Lorella Cuccarini.

Love at first sight was subsequently celebrated with the wedding in 1991, and the intensity of their union grew further with the birth of Ben four children. The eldest, Sara (1994), followed by Giovanni (1996) and the twins Chiara and Giorgio (2000). In one of the few television interviews, the couple celebrated 30 years of marriage in very true on Channel 5.

The four children born from this relationship are all now adults and are, in fact, well into their twenties and some are approaching their thirties. The firstborn Will be she is 29 years old and was initially a Hospitality Management student in Switzerland. She currently works alongside her father in the production of television programs.

The second son, John, 27 years old, after studying Economics, Philosophy and Politics in England, he is making his way in the world of music, working as a DJ internationally. Twins Chiara and Giorgio, 23 years old, graduated in Business Administration with various specializations. She specialized in social media marketing, while he specialized in music production.