The first confirmations came from social media, through the voices of individual journalists and immediately afterwards from Israeli newspapers. Then, names and photos appeared on Hamas al-Aqsa TV. Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie Raanan, are the two hostages freed by Hamas. On October 7, when they were abducted, they were in Nahal Oz, a kibbutz in Israel about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the Gaza border.

Mother and daughter were excited to travel to Israel to celebrate their grandmother’s 85th birthday and Jewish holidays. Natalie, 17, had just graduated from high school and was looking forward to a break. They had sent updates as the trip progressed and were enjoying “this truly special moment together”, their rabbi said days ago.

Natalie texted on October 7, the morning of the attack. She was celebrating her birthday when shots and explosions were heard coming from outside the door. She sent a text to her grandfather that said: “Hey, I’m going to lock myself in the house and try to stay quiet.” The family had not received any news since then. The two women were handed over to the Red Cross.