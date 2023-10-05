In a world plagued by crises, between the war in Ukraine, coups in Africa and geopolitical tensions, The Nobel Peace Prize is the great unknown of this year.

The long-awaited peace prize, a key point of the Nobel season, will be announced this Friday in Oslo, But rarely has the situation of the planet made predictions so difficult.

“The sad reality is that there is not much progress in world peace in 2023,” said Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri).

“There are more wars now, almost double the wars there were in 2010, For example. So I don’t think we’ll find a peacemaker for the Nobel Peace Prize this year,” Smith told AFP.

Last year, against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine, the Nobel was awarded to a symbolic trio of defenders of rights and freedoms: the Russian NGO Memorial – officially dissolved in Russia -, the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties and the imprisoned Belarusian militant Ales Beliatski.

After enshrining another Kremlin critic the previous year –the Russian journalist Dmitri Mouratov, awarded along with the Filipino Maria Ressa -, the Norwegian Nobel Committee could be tempted this time to look at another geographical area.

For example, the Iranian women who expressed their anger and, in some casesthey removed their veil after the death of the young Mahsa Amini in September 2022 in Tehranor the militants who fight for women’s rights, especially education, in countries where these rights are trampled.

The director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, Henrik Urdal, would welcome a Nobel for the Iranian Narges Mohammadi, currently in prison, and the Afghan Mahbouba Seraj, who have fought “for access to politics and society.”

His Sipri partner, Smith, leans more toward an award that highlights the urgency of climate change, and mentions the movement Fridays for the Future, inspired by the Swedish Greta Thunberg, together with the Brazilian chief Raoni Metuktire, defender of the rights of indigenous populations against deforestation.

Will it be a blank year?

Others, depressed by the current geopolitical panorama, They believe that the Nobel Committee may not award the peace prize this year.

But the committee does not like the “white years” –the last one dates back to 1972 – considering them an admission of failureat a time when they are overwhelmed by nominations: 351 this year.

The list has been kept secret for 50 years, making forecasts even more difficult.

Thousands of people in the world (legislators and ministers from all countries, previous winners, some university professors) can propose a name before the January 31 deadline.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, asks for more weapons from the West.

The five members of the Nobel Committee can also nominate names at their first annual meeting.

Among the candidates mentioned are also the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) or courts such as the International Court of Justice or the International Criminal Court.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the favorite of online betting sites, But experts consider it unlikely that the Nobel Prize will be awarded to the leader of a country at war.

The historian specializing in the Nobel Prize, Asle Sveen, points to the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who a month ago deplored that the “global family” is “quite dysfunctional.”

For Sveen, this award would be a welcome boost to multilateralism, peace efforts, human rights and the defense of the climate and the environment.at a time when all these causes are being attacked.

The verdict will be announced on Friday at 11:00 at the Nobel Institute (4 am, Colombia time).

