Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 19:39

Two former secretaries of João Doria (no party affiliation) occupy key positions in Pablo Marçal’s campaign for Mayor of São Paulo: Filipe Sabará (Republicans) and Wilson Pedroso, known as “Wilsinho”. Sabará is leading the former coach’s government plan, while Wilsinho is responsible for coordinating the campaign.

The former was Secretary of Social Welfare and Development during Doria’s term as Mayor of São Paulo and continued alongside the then PSDB member in the state government, when he served as President of the Social Fund for a period. Known as “mini-Doria,” he left the position in October 2019 to increase his chances of being chosen by the Novo party as a candidate for Mayor.

During his time at City Hall, Sabará caused controversy by suggesting the use of farinata in municipal school meals, a proposal that was discarded after negative repercussions.

After giving up his candidacy for mayor due to internal conflicts within the party, Sabará further strengthened his ties with Bolsonarism. He joined the Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) administration as executive secretary of Social Development and president of the Social Fund, a position from which he was dismissed in February of this year. Shortly thereafter, he took over the coordination of Marçal’s government plan, unsuccessfully trying to fill the vice-presidential position, which ended up going to Antônia de Jesus (PRTB).

Wilson Pedroso, who took over the coordination of the former coach’s campaign earlier this month, was considered a trusted man of João Doria, having served as the former governor’s private secretary during his term in São Paulo. Wilsinho, as he is known, worked alongside Doria on several occasions: in the PSDB primaries in 2016 for the candidacy for Mayor of São Paulo; then in the PSDB candidate’s victorious campaign for Mayor; in the campaign for state governor in 2018; and in the PSDB primaries for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022. He also participated in the campaigns of Bruno Covas and Rodrigo Garcia, in addition to having been a political advisor to Ricardo Nunes.

As shown by the StateNunes’ campaign was surprised by the announcement that Wilson Pedroso would take over the coordination of the former coach’s campaign. An ally of the mayor, who preferred to remain anonymous, classified the change as a “betrayal”, highlighting that the political consultant participated in MDB campaign meetings in the same week that he embarked on the opposing project.

The presence of former members of the Doria administration in Marçal’s campaign has been exploited by opponents. “When we look around, what we see is the team of [João] Doria. Look up who Wilsinho (Pedroso) is who is with him, look up who Filipe Sabará is. Even his pants are tighter. Do you think Bolsonaro rejects you because you are Doria 2.0?” asked federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) during a debate promoted by “Veja” magazine this Monday, the 19th.

On social media, Bolsonaro supporters criticized Marçal’s meeting with João Doria at the former governor’s house during the pre-campaign. Marçal shared the moment on his social media, explaining that he went to the former PSDB member to “learn about the mistakes that ended his political career.” “I’m listening to all the politicians to learn all the pieces of the game! It was great to hear. There is wisdom in the crowd of advisors,” wrote the businessman.