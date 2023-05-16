Who are Claudio Cecchetto’s children: Jody and Leonardo. Mother, years, age, work, career, girlfriend

Claudio Cecchetto is one of the most important talent scouts in the entertainment world. In fact, over the years he has discovered and launched leading artists such as Amadeus and Fiorello. The author of Gioca joeur, a guest on Today is another day, has two children: Jody and Leonardo. Jody Cecchetto is a well-known Rtl 102.5 speaker and influencer. The general public met him this year on Rai 1 as he was one of the conductors of the Primafestival in Sanremo.

Jody Cecchetto is the stage name of Jody Daniel Cecchetto. Born in Milan on 7 June 1994, he is therefore 28 years old. Like his father, he was passionate about music from a very young age. He has a younger brother, Leonardo, six years younger than him. His mother is Maria Paola Danna. Social media audiences came to know Jody first as a gamer and especially as a streamer on Twitch.

In 2015 he made his debut with a single titled Sex Machine. Jody Cecchetto, despite his young age, was also an actor: Disney Plus in fact hired him for a role in the series Alex & Co. From 2016 to 2017 he was part of the cast of Maggie & Bianca Fashion Friends. For the TV series he played the role of Andrew Moore for three seasons. We also saw him acting with actress Miriam Leone in the TV series Don’t kill.

Also highly appreciated as a speaker, we heard him on Radio Zeta and Rtl 102.5. He also hosted the RDS News program for three years. On TV Jody Cecchetto was one of the protagonists of Ready Music Play, a TV program broadcast on Sky in 2020, where a group of young tiktokers challenged each other by singing and dancing to famous songs.

Loved on YouTube, on Instagram and on Tik Tok, he is very popular among the young people of Generation Z. An increasingly appreciated speaker, he was chosen by Rtl to host the 2022 edition of Power Hits Estate at the Verona Arena. As mentioned, this year Jody Cecchetto was one of the conductors of the Primafestival di Sanremo 2023.

Leonardo is the youngest son of Claudio Cecchetto and Maria Paola Danna, born in 2000. He too is passionate about music, especially rap, and dreams of becoming a successful singer. Unlike his older brother, Leonardo has not yet fully entered the world of music and entertainment.