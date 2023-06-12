Here’s who his two wives are and what they’re up to today.

The private life of Silvio Berlusconi, who disappeared this morning at the age of 86, was surrounded by several women. The last was Martha Fascina who was by his side until the last day and in the most difficult last period. In his past love life, Berlusconi has two marriages behind him and a relationship with Frances Pascale duration 7 years. Let’s go over all the women of him.

The knight’s first love was Carla Elvira Lucia dall’Oglio, originally from La Spezia. The two met in 1964. A real stroke of lightning that led to marriage after only a year. From that marriage the two children Marina and Pier Silvio were born. The breakup occurred in 1980, the year Berlusconi started dating Verónica Lario. In 1985 the definitive separation. The updated news on Carla Elvira Lucia dall’Oglio are very few and the relationship between the two has always been civil. Her last public appearance dates back to 2009 on the occasion of the ceremony for the awarding of the Gold Medal by the Municipality of Milan to Marina Berlusconi.

The knight’s other marriage was to Verónica Lariostage name of Miriam Raffaella Bartolini who was an actress when in 1980 she met Silvio Berlusconi at the Teatro Manzoni in Milan. She was 24 years old, he was 44. The marriage was celebrated on 15 December 1990 and from this story the children were born: Barbara in 1984, Eleonora in 1986 and Luigi in 1988.

In the early 2000s the first rumors of a crisis began to circulate which will then lead to a separation in 2012 especially after Berlusconi’s famous visit to the 18th birthday party of Naomi Letizia in Casoria.

“I am convinced that at this point it is no longer dignified for me to stop. The road to my marriage is marked: I can’t be with a man who frequents minors. I close the curtain on my married life. My children and I are victims, not accomplices, of this situation, we have to put up with it, and it makes us suffer. I can no longer go hand in hand with this show” Lario said.

A tough legal battle ensued between the two for the non-consensual separation which initially led to a maintenance allowance of 3 million euros then reduced to 1.8 with the actual divorce decree. Against this sentence Silvio Berlusconi appealed obtaining not to pay that amount to his wife. Lario’s lawyers in turn proposed an appeal against the sentence that had canceled the divorce allowance, but the Supreme Court supported the thesis of Berlusconi’s defence.

The final agreement only took place in 2020 when Berlusconi gave up asking for the approximately 46 million euros that his ex-wife owed him on the basis of the Cassation and Lario also gave up asking for 18 million. Today Lario lives in Milan and is often around with her grandchildren.