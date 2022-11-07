The Team 5 It ended with the trio of presentations in the amphitheater of the Parque de la Exposicion, in Lima. The performances were dominated by the attending public and the group led by Christian Yaipen was amazed with the artists invited to the gala.

In addition to the nationals Gian Marco and Daniela Darcourt, the cumbianberos who have been singing since 1973 performed together with the Argentine Angela Leiva and the Mexican Mariana Seoan.

International artists, Angela Leiva and Marianna Seoabe

In the show on Saturday, November 5, the Argentine actress Angela Leiva walked the stage. She sang her song “Your hypocrisy”.

Minutes later, actress and singer Mariana Alejandra Seoane entered the set. She, who played many villains on Televisa, sang the song “Alimaña” together with Grupo 5.

Once his speech was over, Seoane thanked the good treatment received by the Yaipén staff. He even recorded a video that he uploaded to his Instagram account in which he is perceived as happy to have lived that experience.

She said: “My beautiful people, you don’t know what I just experienced. I was invited, along with music greats, to the 50th anniversary of Grupo 5. Thank you, the Yaipén family, everyone who was part of this wonderful event, God bless you, thank you.”

For her part, Argentina’s Angela Leiva also He did the same on his social networks. She admitted that she felt like a “little chick” in front of them, despite the resonance she has of her in her country as one of the most representative singers of the genre.

“I’m about to sing with the guys from Grupo 5 who are about to celebrate their 50th career. Imagine, I am a chicken next to them. She played me a beautiful song, my favorite, ”she said to her before walking out on the stage of the Exposition Park.

Who is Angela Leiva?

Born on April 11, 1988 in Tandil, Argentina, Ángela Leiva knew from a young age that she was going to sing. At the age of 20, she participated in the “Pasión Canta” contest that was broadcast on the radio FM Pasión. In the reality show, the listening public voted her as the best singer.

The following year she released her debut album “Ángela”. For the musical pieces she was nominated twice for the Gardel Awards for Best New Album and Best Tropical Female Solo Album. That 2009 was vital in her career because of the tours that she began to do. Since then, Leiva did not stop releasing hits.

Who is Mariane Seoane?

The actress Mariane Seoane made her debut in the telenovela “Family portrait”. She later appeared in “Love Song” and “My Little Naughty.”

For 8 eight years she participated in 10 audiovisual productions until 2007. In the meantime, she released her album “I will be a good girl” and received a nomination for Best Group Album at the Latin Grammys.

This 2022 Seoane confessed on Univision that he went through more than one health crisis. “This 2022 was a year of very good things and others not so good in terms of health, but we kept going,” he said in an interview with the “First Hand” program.