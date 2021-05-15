A report on the National Public Administration today affirms that they have the highest proportion of women in senior positions, 37.5% until December 2019. It also recognizes that what is called the glass ceiling manifests itself as one moves up the hierarchical ladder, that is, to leadership positions.

Even so, although they are not the majority, not even half, the women made themselves heard in the management of Alberto Fernandez with the imposition of a gender agenda, which not only led the President to fulfill his promise to make voluntary abortion legal and free. There is an important visibility of women that goes beyond the feminist agenda, and that in some cases even generates internal divisions between more and less radical positions.

This week, the women of the Government were polishing a lengthy report that published The New York Times under the title “These three feminists are changing Argentina from within”.

He named them like this: Vilma Ibarra, the president’s main legal adviser who has the authority to draft bills and decrees, wrote the historic abortion bill.

Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, Prime Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity of the country; and Mercedes D’Alessandro, first national director of Economy, equality and gender within the Ministry of Economy, and author of “Feminist Economy”.

Even so, the most important official in terms of economic vision of the Government is Cecilia Todesca, economist and Deputy Chief of Cabinet. Her immediate boss is Santiago Cafiero, however with her experience as an economist, this woman with an always alternative look, accompanies Minister Martín Guzmán.

The logo of the Mujeres Gobernando chat, which groups together the national administration officials. There are more than 250 in the group

Due to her historical closeness to Fernández, but also because of the power of the pen that has her position, Vilma Ibarra is undoubtedly the captain of a group that set up a WhatsApp chat called Mujeres Gobernando. Its logo is a drawing of the Casa Rosada, and 250 participants, all of the national administration, and technically the chat is at the limit of quota.

That is, it is a “tribe” that does not include legislators -Argentina was also the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to establish a gender quota for Congress in 1991 and, since 2017, there has been a parity law for Congress-, hence Cristina Kirchner, and nor to the first lady, Fabiola Yañez.

The Legal and Technical Secretary of the Presidency of the Nation, Vilma Ibarra, and the Minister of Health of the Nation, Dr. Carla Vizzotti, spoke before senators.

The interesting thing about what is happening, in turn, is not only that the real Head of Government is a woman, like Cristina Kirchner, but also that today two women are the ones who are at the forefront of the most important challenge for Fernández, which is that of managing the pandemic of the coronavirus.

And they are, Carla Vizzotti, the Minister of Health, and the presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini, who, being alien to the historical Kirchnerist nucleus of power, knew how to gain the internal trust of Fernández and carry out international negotiations with the successor of Ginés González García on a matter as sensitive and rugged as the purchase of vaccines against COVID 19.

For their part, Gomez Alcorta and D’Alessandro also maintain a centrality in the administration of the pandemic, taking into account that Argentina is on the way to having half of its population under the poverty line, and where women are the most affected. Gómez Alcorta talks about three action groups: one focused on gender violence; another in food emergencies; and another in emergency family income, since at least 10 million people receive assistance.

The other central women in the management are the Minister of Security, Sabina Frederic, who continues internally a pro-gender line that was opened by Nilda Garré, with Kirchnerism, and Patricia Bullrich, with Cambiemos. And on the other hand, Florencia Carignano, the first National Director of Migration, and in charge, among other central issues of internal filters, of managing the border restrictions in pandemic.

Florence Carignano and Pedro Wado. Photo Ministry of the Interior

Although they respond to a man, Máximo Kirchner, two young women from La Cámpora handle important cash. They are Fernanda Raverta, Executive Director of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES) and Luana Volnovich, Executive Director of PAMI.

Victoria Tolosa Paz, partner of the businessman and friend of the president, Pepe Albistur, is the president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, and who Many times it overshadows the very activity of Minister Daniel Arroyo.

In fact, the chat of Women Ruling It is a working group on management and includes government ministers, state secretaries, undersecretaries, area coordinating directors.

Clarín spoke with several of the officials, ministers, directors, who opted for anonymity. One of the least known women in chat and yet one of the hardest working women is, for example Ana Castellani, Secretary of Management and Public Employment of the Nation

The Minister of Security Sabina Frederic last March when President Alberto Fernández signed the act of commitment “Federal Agreement for a United Argentina against gender violence” Photo: Luciano Thieberger – Clarín

They trusted, for example, that they do not always coincide, even with the President, as when after displacing Maria Eugenia Bielsa She was succeeded by a man from the Ministry of Housing, the former mayor Jorge Ferraresi. And another man, Martín Soria, succeeded Marcela Losardo in the Ministry of Justice.

Not all, they say, agree with proposals such as the use of inclusive language -the use of the “e” in nouns and adjectives- in all public administration documentation.

And not all of them agree with campaigns like the one promoted by D’Alessandro for the “Menstrual Justice”, which already accumulates several national and regional bills and in which They ask, for example, that they stop paying taxes on health products during menstruation, specifically the VAT of wipes, tampons and medication for the dates of menstrual days. And it also promotes free provision of menstrual management items for low-income women.

There was strong internal criticism for the director of Inadi, Victoria Donda, for her scandal in the labor treatment of his former domestic worker -He had it in black and sought to “repay” it with a position in the State.

However, the chat is overcoming the problems, they say, and they remain in a continuous support of “the companions”, they point out. For example, the one who receives a lot of support is “Carla” (Vizzotti) for clearly circumstantial reasons. And most have common difficulties – which men suffer much less – when, for example, work overlaps them in hours and trips with their children and families.

