Organized crime has other times, unlike common crime. When they get out of jail, for example, they prefer to go three or four months without committing crimes. It is a stage in which they dedicate themselves to enjoying their families, their homes, after suffering in jail.

For the holidays, the same: they return to their countries to celebrate with their relatives and for two or three weeks they go to a beach. And if they feel like the police are around, they can take a “vacation” and stop stealing for a while. Those stays may include trips to destinations where they won’t be doing their own thing.

From Zvjezdan Begic (46), born in 1975 in Montenegro, one thing concrete is known: he belonged to organized crime. Interpol wanted him for at least two jewelery robberies: one in Cannes and one in Milan. The Federal Investigation of Fugitives and Extraditions Division of the Interpol Department of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) arrested him last Tuesday, at 9 in the morning, when he was leaving his department in Núñez. They kidnapped $ 57,600, 870 euros, 2,134 dollars and 2,000 guaranies. Plus an Argentine DNI and a driver’s license in the name of a citizen born in 1982.

For Interpol, Begic formed or is part of the famous band called “Pink Panther”. That was the name Interpol gave it in 2007, while investigating a series of nearly 100 robberies of European jewelers with a common denominator: thieves from the former Yugoslavia.

Zvjezdan Begic, detained in Núñez, with a false ID. Wanted by Interpol.

The nickname of the criminal organization arose after a robbery in London hide a diamond ring in a pot of cream, in a scene similar to one recorded in a Pink Panther movie. In addition, Interpol created a specific team, “The Pink Panther Project”, to pursue them in at least 20 countries. Many would have past as ex-military in Balkan Europe: from Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia and Bosnia, who would have participated in the wars that ravaged the region between 1991 and 2001.

But it was, and is, in reality, dozens of independent bands that move around Europe. The only thing that surely one is the people to whom the jewels are reduced, and that some thieves act with different gangs. Unlike drug or money laundering organizations, they do not have bosses or hierarchies.

According to Interpol, Begic is one of the three thieves who entered the “Paradiso Luxury” jewelry store., from Milan. They would have stolen 20 high-end watches (Rolex, Patek, Hamilton, Philippe Cartier) and two bracelets worth a total estimated value of around 200,000 euros. The other robbery he was wanted for was in 2005, in the coastal city of Saint Tropez, France. The loot would also have been a millionaire. Both would have been committed by armed hand.

What is not clear is what Begic was doing in Buenos Aires. According to sources in the investigation, he would have entered the country via Brazil, between 2015 and 2016, with a Ukrainian passport and in the name of Tymoffi Vanenko.

“In Argentina, a guy like that had nothing to do at the crime level. He should have been hiding, or on vacation, “says an Argentine with a history of robberies of jewelers in Spain. Apparently, the Montenegrin had arrived to meet again with an Argentine couple, whom he met in Italy. Since his arrival, and under that identity, he has not I would have left the country.

As he could know Clarion, the “Pink Panthers” have a facility for languages, and take advantage of their stays in European prisons to learn them. “They spend their time doing gymnastics and they only talk to each other. They are very closed”, says a Chilean who was imprisoned in Rome, and who shared a pavilion with a group of them.

He remembers a particular anecdote: one day he argued with a group of Nigerians during a soccer game. The Chilean hit one, and the Africans tried to attack him in a gang. They did not do it because of the intervention of the “panthers”: in perfect Italian they gave the argument of their interference: “the Chilean is here for robberies and you for trafficking drugs. The drug traffickers can’t mess with thieves. “

The “Pink Panther” in action, in Dubai. They entered a gallery with two cars and robbed a jewelry store.

Stolen jewelry, in general, is reduced in Marbella, Amsterdam and Antwerp. There are those who invest their booties in their countries and those who do so in Spain. It is believed that the most experienced buy large properties in that country. There are also those who choose to travel around the world, just to enjoy themselves. In an interview given to a Spanish media, at the beginning of 2020, one of them said that he had traveled to Brazil, South Africa and Kenya.

Serial robberies

Robberies by gangs like Begic’s are known in much of Europe, and Asia. In 2010, for example, Montenegrin Rifat Hadziahmetovic was arrested in Cyprus. From there he was extradited to Spain, where he was wanted for robberies of jewelers in Tenerife. And from Spain, to Japan: they accused him of a robbery in Tokyo.

But the “Pink Panthers” are not the only jewelry thieves operating in Europe. The Colombian version is named as “The Internationals”. Although they commit all kinds of robberies, in addition to jewelry: theft, carelessness, scrutiny. Those who steal jewelry, prefer the United States to act. Although every so often they travel to Europe. And they can reach Israel, Malaysia or Dubai.

Argentines were also “famous” in Europe for jewelery robberies. The phenomenon almost disappeared, but it had its splendor already in the 60s and 70s.

Even Jorge Villarino, a famous thief of the time, traveled to rob jewelers in Madrid and Milan, among other cities. The first batch of Argentine “export” criminals operated until the mid-1990s. At the beginning of the new decade, the new generation appeared. And in addition to being from Buenos Aires, the people from Cordoba arrived.

Arrest of Zvjezdan Begic, who had lived in Argentina for about five days.

In 2008, José Luis Fernández Gudiña, Head of Spain’s Central Organized Crime Brigade, told Chain 3 that “most of the Argentines who are going to commit crimes are from Córdoba, 80%”. And he detailed “they are going to be in Spain for four or five months and they return when they have finished their criminal raid.” Justice has verified that the thieves invested their booties in taxis, cars that they put to work as remises and in houses.

Another media case is that of Ariel “Colo” Luna. While They were looking for him for the crime of Gonzalo AcroAs part of a dispute between two groups of River bars, the Italian Police arrested him in the town of Picaso Palolo, about 20 kilometers from Rome. They wanted him for robberies of jewelry stores.

The last arrest was in March 2020, in the days leading up to the pandemic. The Federal Fugitive Investigation Division, based on the international arrest warrant issued by Interpol, found a man from Córdoba with an arrest warrant: they were investigating him for two robberies of jewelers in Valencia. The loot had been 99,837 euros in jewelery, in blows in which he used firearms and knives to threaten and injure the merchants. Like a pink panther, but from Cordoba.

