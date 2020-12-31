Highlights: World Health Organization allows Pfizer’s corona virus vaccine to use emergency

Now WHO will tell the benefits of this vaccine from countries around the world

Pfizer vaccine may get emergency use approval in India today

Geneva

The World Health Organization has allowed emergency use of Pfizer and BioNtech’s Corona virus vaccine. After the approval, the WHO said that it would talk to the countries there about the benefits of the vaccine through its regional offices located around the world. After the approval of this body of the United Nations, the way has been opened for the use of Pfizer’s Corona vaccine in countries around the world. At the same time, India will also take a big decision regarding the emergency use of the corona virus vaccine.

WHO approved Pfizer vaccine

The WHO will conduct a full and detailed investigation into Pfizer’s approval of the Corona vaccine later. The organization has also started the Emergency Use Listing Process for the rapid delivery of the Corona vaccine to poor countries. After joining this list, any corona vaccine will be easily approved for emergency use in countries around the world.

Today also a big meeting on approval of vaccine in India

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) will hold a big meeting today regarding vaccine approval. In this meeting, the vaccines of Serum Institute of India, Pfizer and Bharat Biotech Pvt Ltd are expected to get emergency use.

Pfizer’s Corona vaccine is effective

The WHO said after reviewing the Pfizer vaccine that it must meet the criteria for safety and efficacy. After taking two doses of this vaccine, the probability of death from corona also decreases. The organization also said that we have approved this vaccine early because there is no delay in reaching its dose to all people.

Vaccine reach is the first goal of all

Mariaangela Simao, head of WHO’s Access to Medicine Program, said this is a very positive step towards ensuring global access to the COVID-19 vaccine. But I would like to emphasize the need for an even greater global effort to maintain adequate vaccine supplies to meet the needs of priority populations everywhere.



Several countries have approved the Pfizer vaccine, including the US-UK

Pfizer’s Corona vaccine was first approved by the UK for emergency use. After which America also gave its approval to this vaccine. After this, many countries of the world, including the European Union, Israel, Saudi Arabia, have approved the emergency use of the vaccine.