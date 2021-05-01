The World Health Organization included the vaccine against laboratory coronavirus Modern to the list for emergency use, thus becoming the fifth vaccine to receive this approval from the UN health agency.

This vaccine, based on messenger RNA technology, “is added to the growing list of vaccines validated by the WHO for emergency use,” the agency said in a statement on Friday.

Until now, the WHO had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the two sera from AstraZeneca made in India and South Korea and that of Johnson & Johnson, called Janssen.

A decision on the two Chinese vaccines is expected to be made shortly., Sinopharm and Sinovac.

This procedure helps countries that do not have the means to determine whether a drug is effective and safe can access it more quickly.

And it will also allow the Covax system – launched by the WHO with other partners to distribute vaccines against covid-19 in disadvantaged countries – may consider getting more vaccines.

Moderna’s vaccine should be given in two doses, according to WHO recommendations. Photo: BLOOMBERG

However, the announcement is unlikely to immediately impact supplies of the vaccine from this American laboratory to the developing world.

The company has already signed supply agreements with many rich countries for millions of doses.

In a statement on Friday, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the company was “actively participating in discussions with multilateral organizations, such as COVAX, to help protect populations around the world.”

A poster with available coronavirus vaccines at a vaccination center in Novegro, near Milan, in Italy. Photo: EFE

Authorization for this vaccine took many months due to delays the WHO faced in obtaining data from the manufacturer, it was reported on Friday.

Its effectiveness

Moderna’s vaccine now it has been applied for some months in several countries. In December 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use permit for that drug, and the European Medicines Agency granted it a marketing authorization valid throughout the European Union in January this year.

This vaccine was also licensed by the United Kingdom, Israel, and Singapore, among other countries.

The vaccine developed by Moderna, a pioneering startup in anticovid vaccines, has a few characteristics similar to that developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, with 94.1% efficacy, according to the studies known so far.

On January 21, it was examined by the Strategic Consultative Group of Experts (SAGE) on vaccination, in charge of issuing recommendations on vaccines.

The group recommended that the vaccine be used in all age groups from 18 years.

WHO experts also recommend that the vaccine be administered in two doses 28 days apart, although they pointed out that the second injection may be “postponed 42 days” (six weeks) in exceptional circumstances, such as a serious health crisis or dose shortage.

However, they do not recommend cutting the dose in half.

Source: AFP, EFE and AP

