WHO approves first malaria vaccine: “Historic Moment”

WHO, the World Health Organization, has approved the first malaria vaccine. The same makes it known Agency United Nations specialized in health issues.

“This is a historic moment, the long-awaited malaria vaccine for children is a breakthrough in science, children’s health and malaria control,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The vaccine, made by GlaxoSmithKline, which has donated tens of millions of doses, could save thousands of African children who die from the disease every year.

In fact, malaria kills about half a million people every year, half of whom are children under the age of 5. The vaccine stimulates the immune system of children against Plasmodium falciparum, one of the five pathogens of the disease, as well as the most lethal and also the most widespread in Africa.

The vaccine, which WHO recommends for all children living where transmission is moderate to severe, will need to be given in 4 doses in children from 5 months.

The serum is around 50% effective against severe malaria in the first year even if it is then zero from the fourth year onwards.

According to Pedro Alonso, director of the WHO global malaria program, it is a “historic event” as well as “a huge leap from a scientific point of view to have a first generation of vaccines against this human parasite”.

“This vaccine does not offer complete protection but has great potential to reduce death and disease in high-risk areas,” said physician Brian Greenwood, professor at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, who led the vaccine clinical trials. .