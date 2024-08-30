The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his deep gratitude to the United Arab Emirates and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, for providing 5 million US dollars to support the emergency polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip to vaccinate 640,000 children against polio.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, through his official account on the “X” platform, stressed the importance of the UAE’s support for global efforts to combat polio, noting that such contributions are vital in bringing the world closer to the complete eradication of this devastating disease, appreciating the UAE’s continuous support for the efforts of the World Health Organization in combating epidemics worldwide.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization also expressed his great gratitude in this regard to the Reaching the Last Mile Initiative, the global health initiative supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, today directed the provision of 5 million US dollars to support the emergency vaccination campaign against polio in Gaza after the first case of the virus was recorded in the Strip, as part of the continuous efforts made by the UAE to provide relief to the brotherly Palestinian people, especially children, in response to the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through.

The campaign, implemented in collaboration with the World Health Organization, UNICEF and UNRWA, will provide two doses of polio vaccine to more than 640,000 children in Gaza under the age of 10, to stop the spread of the virus and prevent an outbreak in the Strip.