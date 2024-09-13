The World Health Organization Representative in the occupied Palestinian territories, Dr. Richard Peppercorn, extended special thanks to the UAE for the contributions it is making and is making with the organization in Gaza.

Dr. Pepper Korn said in a press conference held yesterday via video from Gaza with journalists in Geneva that the organization, in partnership with the UAE, organized a medical evacuation from Gaza to Abu Dhabi, departing from Ramon Airport in Israel, and via the Kerem Shalom crossing, to receive the highest level of medical care, which is the largest since October 23, 2023.

He explained that the medical evacuation process was very complex, and within a narrow time window, noting that the process included 97 people, including 49 women and 48 men, who were patients and had severe injuries, half of whom were injured due to the war in Gaza, and the other half were suffering from chronic diseases, noting that 155 people accompanied the patients.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its support in evacuating patients and the injured from the Gaza Strip to receive the urgent care they need.

He said: “We hope that this initiative and other initiatives will enhance the available capabilities, which may lead to more evacuations of a greater number of individuals.”

It is noteworthy that since the beginning of the crisis, the UAE has made strenuous efforts to enhance the relief response towards the injured and sick Palestinian brothers, and to support them in the critical circumstances they are going through, as it evacuated 1,665 patients and companions in previous initiatives, bringing the number of patients and companions to 1,917 patients and companions.

The UAE provided more than 40,000 tons of urgent aid, including food, medical and relief supplies, via 10 ships, 1,300 trucks, 316 aircraft and 104 airdrops, as part of Operation “Birds of Goodness,” through which more than 3,450 tons were dropped from the air over northern Gaza.