Smoke from bombing in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday (29) that “a preliminary commitment to targeted humanitarian pauses” in the war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip was established, so that a vaccination campaign against polio could be carried out.

According to information from The Times of Israel, Rik Peeperkorn, WHO representative in the Palestinian territories, said that these pauses would be implemented over three days in different areas of the enclave and would begin on Sunday (1st) in the central region of Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not confirm the report, while Hamas said it would cooperate with the vaccination campaign.

Around 640,000 children are expected to be vaccinated in Gaza. Last Friday (23), the WHO reported that a baby was paralyzed by the polio virus type 2, the first case in the enclave in 25 years.