The coronavirus pandemic will last throughout 2021 and can be expected to end by early 2022. These terms were named by the head of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO) Hans Kluge in an interview with the German edition of Welt.

Kluge suggested that during 2021 the pandemic will not recede, but the situation will become more predictable and manageable. The previous year 2020 was described by a WHO representative as “terra incognita, scientific and political darkness.” Kluge stressed that a year later, humanity knows much more about the coronavirus, we have tools to fight it, including diagnostics and vaccines.

“However, in my job it is important to be able to plan ahead. Therefore, I assume that the pandemic will end in early 2022, ”said the head of the WHO European Office. He warned that this does not mean that the virus will completely disappear.

Earlier, Microsoft founder Bill Gates suggested that the world may not return to a pre-coronavirus state until 2022, since the measures taken now are “not enough to end the pandemic.” At the same time, the billionaire noted that the emergence of new strains of the virus and re-infection may lead to the fact that it will take all of 2022 for humanity to fight the disease.