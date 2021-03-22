The head of the technical team of the Emergency Diseases Unit of the World Health Organization (WHO) Maria Van Kerkhoven announced an increase in deaths from coronavirus in the world. Her words lead RIA News…

Also, for the fifth consecutive week, there has been an increase in prevalence in four of the five WHO regions. According to the expert, over the past week, in Europe alone, an increase in infections of 12 percent was recorded, mainly due to the British strain of coronavirus infection.

Kerkhoven added that the situation is complicated by the pressure that a number of countries are experiencing in connection with the demand from citizens to lift restrictive measures, the uneven distribution and shortages of vaccines, as well as the emergence of new strains of COVID-19.

Earlier it was reported that WHO experts are considering a new version of the origin of the coronavirus. According to Bloomberg, a report by experts who visited Wuhan, China, will be released this week. This document will present the version that COVID-19 may be similar in origin to the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). Its original carriers are bats, and it was transmitted to humans through the Himalayan civets. It is noted that these conclusions are not final.