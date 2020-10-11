The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced a new record for the daily increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus. This is reported in the section sitededicated to fighting infection.

According to experts, 383,359 patients with COVID-19 were identified in the world per day. The rate of increase in cases is becoming the highest for the entire pandemic for the third day in a row. So, the day before, the coronavirus was recorded in 355,244 people, and on October 8 – in 343,467 inhabitants of the Earth.

Most of all new cases were found in India (73,272) and in the USA (54,232).

Earlier, the number of people in the world infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus grew by a million in two days and exceeded 37 million, according to a project from Johns Hopkins University. More than one million citizens have died.

An outbreak of COVID-19 pneumonia caused by a novel coronavirus was first recorded in December 2019 in Wuhan. On March 11, WHO announced that the situation could be characterized as a pandemic.