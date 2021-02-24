The number of people infected with coronavirus decreased in the world from February 15 to 21 by 11%, the number of deaths – by 20% compared to the previous week, reports TASS with reference to the WHO bulletin.

The decline in incidence occurs for the sixth consecutive week. At the same time, during this period, the number of cases of new infections decreased by 11%.

It is specified that on February 21 in the world there were 110,763,898 cases of COVID-19 and 2,455,331 deaths of patients due to coronavirus and its consequences.

Earlier, WHO predicted the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Representatives of the organization are confident that the pandemic will end in early 2022, and the worst-case scenario is over. It was noted that COVID-19 will continue to exist, but in a year, strict restrictions will no longer be needed.