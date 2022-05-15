The government of Mexico City, headed by claudia sheinbaumannounced a package of benefits for the family economy affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the cancellation of the property debt of the last two years.

Through the Secretariat of Administration and Finance of Mexico City, the capital government specified who and how they can benefit from this family assistance plan.

Luz Elena Gonzále, Secretary of Administration and Finance of the city government, pointed out that Dr. Sheinbaum joins the call of the President of the Republic to continue supporting the most vulnerable families.

He warned that during Health emergency Due to the coronavirus pandemic, not all families were able to pay their contributions, such as Predial, and they did not pay, not because they did not want to, but because they could not, he pointed out.

Unfortunately, he pointed out, the closure of activities affected everyone’s income, which is why the government of Mexico City launches a new Emergent Support Program.

This program will benefit all those vulnerable families that have a house with cadastral value of 2.4 million pesos.

The cadastral value is the one that comes in the Predial Ballots, it is not the commercial value, it is not the value at which they sell their properties.

Vulnerable families in the city who were unable to pay their Predial during the last two years can catch up by paying only in 2022.

In other words, in exchange, the capital government will eliminate the debts of 2020 and 2021.

“We are going to condone in an extraordinary way the Predial debts of 2020 and 2021, as well as the fines, the updates generated during the pandemic, to the families that need it most: those who have a property with a value of up to 2.4 million pesos of cadastral value, just by paying in 2022,” said Luz Elena González.

Benefit for 80 thousand families in CDMX

To obtain the benefit, the Secretary of Administration and Finance will not review previous debts. It will cancel the debts of these years once the users catch up.

It is expected that this measure will benefit almost 80,000 families in all the municipalities of Mexico City who, in recent years, could not pay their Predial.

The support can be requested through the website of the Ministry of Finance at www.finanzas.cdmx.gob.mx.

You must download the capture line and pay at any of the 8,500 Payment Points that the Treasury has.