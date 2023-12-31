Zelensky called on Ukrainians to choose between refugee status and fulfilling their duty

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said in his New Year's address that every Ukrainian, sooner or later, must choose between refugee status and the willingness to fulfill his duty to his country.

The head of state noted that on February 24, 2022, citizens of the republic made different decisions. Some stayed in the country or went to the front, some escaped, and some left, but then returned to their homeland.

I know that one day every Ukrainian will have to ask himself the question: who am I? Who I want to be? Victim or winner? Refugee or citizen? Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

On December 26, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny called on everyone to defend Ukraine. He emphasized that the law on mobilization was created to ensure justice.

The head of the Nikolaev Regional Military Administration (OMA), Vitaly Kim, expressed the opinion that Ukraine should not limit itself to mobilizing half a million people – all Ukrainians should fight.

The West said that Ukrainians are fleeing like rats from the Titanic

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson, in an interview with journalist Clayton Morris, said that Ukrainians are fleeing the country like rats from the Titanic. He recalled that security forces are trying to prevent citizens from traveling abroad by taking away their passports.

Ukrainian lawmakers admit the end is near. It's like a scene from the movie Titanic where the passengers run in one direction and the rats run in the opposite direction. Larry Johnson former CIA analyst

The expert added that due to difficulties with conscription, the Ukrainian authorities send mentally ill people and elderly citizens aged 58-68 who are “not in full bloom” to the front.

Ukraine is trying to return citizens who have left to their homeland and mobilize them

On December 21, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov spoke about the initiative to call up those who have gone abroad to serve in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the defense department threatened sanctions against those who do not agree to return to the country, but did not specify what exactly they would be.

On December 25, the Ukrainian government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on improving mobilization and military registration. According to the document, summons will be sent even to citizens who have gone abroad. Persons liable for military service will be temporarily limited in their rights if they fail to appear at the military registration and enlistment office. In particular, those who are abroad but have not registered with the military will have their banking operations limited and will be denied a foreign passport.

Former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Svyatoslav Piskun admitted that the bill on mobilization in Ukraine, if adopted, will lead to a mass exodus of the country's residents.

In November, the BBC reported that some 20,000 men conscripted into military service had fled Ukraine since mobilization began. In addition, another 21 thousand men tried to leave the country, but were detained by law enforcement officers. Of these, 14 thousand planned to cross the border on foot or by swimming, while the rest hoped to leave Ukraine using fake documents.

In September, it became known that Poland began to extradite to Kyiv men of military age who left the republic after the start of the special operation. At the end of December, the Estonian authorities also announced their readiness to search for and return Ukrainian refugees to their homeland for mobilization.

The mobilization bill turned out to be a trap for the Ukrainian authorities

Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky, who is in a pre-trial detention center on suspicion of treason, expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian leadership fell into a trap because of the bill to tighten mobilization.

According to him, the authorities tried to shift responsibility for conscripting citizens into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine onto Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny, but they themselves found themselves in a difficult situation, receiving a barrage of criticism not only from society, but even from situational partners.

As a result, the managers of the Office of the President immediately ran into a wall: on the one hand, tough mobilization is necessary to induce the US and EU to allocate money despite the failure of the counter-offensive; on the other hand, the plan to demonstrate readiness for tough mobilization crashed due to the mood of society and the reluctance of deputies to vote for it (they would simply be torn to pieces by the crowd) Alexander Dubinsky Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada

The politician added that the unpreparedness of Ukrainians for mass conscription is being transmitted to the outside world. He wondered who would finance Kyiv and why if people were not ready to fight.

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asked him to mobilize another 450 thousand to 500 thousand people. However, on December 27, Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny denied these words, saying that the military command did not make such a request.

The mobilization bill caused discontent in Ukrainian society and panic among those who traveled abroad and did not plan to return to their homeland to go to the front. The document was criticized not only by ordinary citizens, but also by politicians, Ukrainian and Western public figures.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Yevgeny Shevchenko believes that Kyiv is trying to drive Ukrainians into a corner with a new law on mobilization, which violates the rights and freedoms of citizens and is aimed at taking revenge on Ukrainians who do not want to fight.

Human Rights Commissioner Dmitry Lubinets said that some provisions of the bill on mobilization in Ukraine contradict the country's constitution.

According to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), only a third of male Ukrainians who are subject to conscription under the new law on mobilization are ready to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After a flurry of criticism, it became known that deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may send the bill for revision due to too strict rules, including restrictions on the rights of those liable for military service for violating conscription rules.

The first vote on the law will take place January 10-14. Press Secretary of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Vladimir Fityo confirmed that the document will be finalized.