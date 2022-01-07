In the midst of what the World Health Organization, WHO, has cataloged as “a tsunami” of cases worldwide linked especially to the Omicron and Delta variants, the entity indicated that although the last Omicron variant seems to be less aggressive, the countries must not lower their guard. In its last count, the entity registered a 71% increase in coronavirus infections worldwide.

The figures are conclusive: in the week counted until January 2, global infections by Covid-19 increased by 71%, according to a WHO count compared to one carried out the previous week. This translates into 9.5 million infections worldwide.

However, the death rates are less discouraging for citizens, who in several parts of the world have already completed two years complying with guidelines to face the pandemic and in many others are on the verge of complying with them.

According to the same WHO parameters – figures documented the week before January 2 – deaths from the coronavirus worldwide were 41,000, making that period of time the fourth consecutive week with a decrease in deaths from the illness.

Less serious signs of Ómicron, WHO calls for caution

On the same day these figures were published, several WHO officials, including its Secretary General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke about the Omicron variant of coronavirus, to which much of the current ‘tsunami’ of infections is attributed .

The senior manager and his colleagues stressed that, although everything seems to indicate that the variant initially detected in South Africa produces a less serious disease than previous variants such as Delta, the guard should not be lowered before this new mutation.

“Although Ómicron appears to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in vaccinated, it does not mean that it should be classified as mild,” said the director general of the world health entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during the briefing on Thursday.

The official calls for caution despite the fact that, so far, several studies conducted in the United Kingdom and South Africa indicate that Ómicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than Delta. There would also be lower risks in both young people and older adults, according to Janet Díaz, WHO clinical management leader, however, the infection figures of the entity reveal that the greater spread of the variant of could lead to many more complications for healthcare systems around the world, which are also already facing the growth in the number of hospitalizations due to Covid-19.

Covid-19 infections and mortality in the different continents

Returning to the figures of the report published this Thursday by the WHO, the document showed that the continents and regions are experiencing disparate figures in terms of their contagion and mortality rates, although in almost all cases there are two constants: mortality has decreased while the contagions multiply.

In America, which paradoxically was the region with the highest increase in infections in the last week with 100% and a total of 3.2 million positives, it was also the territory where deaths from the disease fell the most, with a decrease of 18% (10,000 deaths).

People queue to get tested for Covid-19 at a government testing center in Buenos Aires on January 6, 2022, as cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 increase in Argentina. ALEJANDRO PAGNI AFP

Meanwhile, Europe registered a 65% increase in cases (5.3 million cases detected in the last week), while deaths decreased much less (6%, with a total of 22,000 deaths in the week).

The WHO also indicates that, if these mortality rates continue, the Old Continent could become the one that has registered the most deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the level of contagions, America is currently the one who registers the most, with 104 million, while Europe accounts for 103 million.

Citizens await Covid-19 antigen tests outside a pharmacy in Paris on January 6, 2022. Ludovic MARIN AFP

The figures in Africa are more alarming than in other regions. The continent, where Ómicron was first detected, documented a 7% increase in cases, but deaths rose 22%, with 1,100 recorded in the seven days studied.

In all other regions, the WHO recorded a drop in deaths. Among them, South Asia, where deaths fell by 7% as documented by the entity, which also determined a 78% growth in new infections in the territory.

It should be noted that the World Health Organization report did not specify the impact of each of the variants in the different data offered, although several countries have already reported that they detect this virus mutation as the dominant one within their borders.

“Booster after boost in a small number of countries will not end the pandemic”

During the day, Ghebreyesus reiterated his constant call to stop the application of booster doses of anti-covid vaccines in populations that have already received a complete vaccination schedule, in order to distribute existing vaccines and new ones that are produced to territories with few resources.

The expert warned that, with current vaccination plans, 109 countries will not reach the WHO goal of 70% of the world’s population being fully vaccinated by July, a goal that the entity highlights as essential to end the worst stage of the pandemic.

A girl receives a first dose of a vaccine against Covid-19 in Bolivia in La Paz, January 6, 2022. JORGE BERNAL AFP

“Reinforcement after reinforcement in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected,” said Bruce Aylward, advisor to the health entity, echoing the words of Ghebreyesus.

Aylward also specified that 36 countries have not even reached 10% of vaccination coverage and indicated that 80% of severe cases of coronavirus occur among people who have not been vaccinated. Meanwhile, the pandemic that has hit the world for two years continues to claim lives, collapse health systems and hinder treatments and resources to treat other diseases.

With Reuters and EFE