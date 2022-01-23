World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic could be over after the micron strain. He said this in an interview with AFP. Le Figaro.

It is likely that the region is approaching some kind of end phase of the pandemic. Hans Kluge WHO Regional Director for Europe

As soon as the period of sharp increase in the number of cases of omicron in Europe passes, he said, global immunity will come. According to Kluge, it will appear due to infections or vaccines, as well as due to seasonal features.

We expect a period of calm before COVID-19 may return towards the end of the year, but this does not mean that the pandemic will return Hans Kluge WHO Regional Director for Europe

Kluge also emphasized that those diseases are endemic, the dynamics of which can be predicted. “This virus has surprised us more than once, so we have to be very careful,” the WHO spokesman said.

More contagious strain

At the same time, organization expert Maria van Kerkhove warned that a new strain of coronavirus could appear in the world that would be more infectious than omicron. In her opinion, the more a new variant of the virus circulates, the more it undergoes changes.

The new strains will be more infectious, Kerkhove said, as they need to outcompete the variants that are circulating now. At the same time, the specialist urged not to consider omicron as a weak strain of COVID-19 due to the milder course of the disease than when infected with the delta variant.

Record number

On January 21, it became known that 3,777,104 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the world per day, which is a record daily rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

3 777 104coronavirus cases per day revealed on January 20

At the same time, 8741 people died from COVID-19 in 24 hours. The largest number of infected was in the United States, India and France.

The organization said that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is gradually becoming endemic. An endemic disease is a disease that is common in a region. Such a change in the virus “is not even disputed,” said Van Kerkhove.