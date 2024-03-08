The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert for the outbreak of what is commonly known as 'Parrot Fever, which has already caused the death of five people on the European continent.

According to the WHO statement, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands have recorded a worrying increase in psittacosis casesa respiratory infection caused by the bacteria Chlamydophila psittaci (C. psittaci), commonly found in birds.

The report indicates that although in the months of November and December, these five countries had already registered an increase in cases, it was not until February when they alerted the world about parrot fever.

In 2023, Austria reported 14 confirmed cases, exceeding the median for the past eight years. As of March 4, 2024, four unrelated cases have been reported. Denmark reports a marked increase with 23 people testing positive as of February 27, 2024.

Germany, in December 2023, recorded an increase with five confirmed cases. In 2024, as of February 20, another five cases have been reported. Sweden, for its part, reported 10 and 3 cases in January and February 2024, respectively, lower than the average of the last five years. The Netherlands saw a steady increase since December 2023, with 21 cases confirmed as of February 29, 2024.

There is no risk of epidemic

The WHO confirmed that the five deaths recorded in these countries were related to exposure to birds, both wild and domestic, and the majority of cases have already been identified.

Psittacosis, linked mainly to birds, especially pets, has led the WHO to highlight the importance of case reporting and epidemiological investigations to identify possible exposures. Despite the increase in cases, the OMS considers the risk of this outbreak as lowwith no signs of human spread at the national or international level.

Finally, the WHO emphasizes RT-PCR testing to diagnose C. psittaci in suspected cases. Likewise, it is recommended to raise awareness among bird owners about the possible portability without symptoms, quarantine newly acquired birds and maintain hygiene in their care, monitor the presence of C. psittaci in wild birds, and promote hygiene measures and precautions in hospitals.