The Mail on Sunday newspaper quoted a senior source at Lambeth Palace as saying that King Charles had asked the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to help reach an agreement with Prince Harry and his American wife, Megan Markle, to attend his coronation ceremony..

Speculation about whether the couple will attend the coronation at Westminster Abbey next May has been raging since Charles acceded to the throne last year, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II..

Most of that speculation revolved around whether the presence of Harry and his wife would benefit the royal family, or would have a negative impact, which the source commented on by saying that the king “feels that the absence of the couple will be a greater distraction than their presence, and he is ready to make concessions to persuade them to attend.”.

And while the king is keen on the presence of Harry and Megan, the newspaper indicated that Prince William has “reservations” about their presence, for fear that “his brother will overshadow the event and use it as a ruse in his favor.”

It is noteworthy that Harry revealed in his book the differences between him and his brother, and accused him of physically assaulting him.

Attempts to reach an agreement

The British newspaper quoted the source as saying that the Archbishop of Canterbury had been contacted “with the aim of finding an amicable solution for all parties.”.

She added that Harry “may be given unofficial assurances that he will be able to retain his titles, and a high-profile seated position on the site of the event, to entice him to attend.”.

However, William is alleged to have been ‘careful that Harry’s visit is kept in tight detail, to prevent him from stealing the limelight’..

The source said: “The family is divided, and all indications are that Harry has been advised not to agree to anything at this point, and to wait until the last minute, which makes negotiations with him very difficult.”.

Harry’s camp

For his part, Harry’s work team explained, “The idea that he will only attend the coronation, but then be stripped of his titles, will not be an issue.”

He also indicated that Harry “was upset at being presented as (the problematic prince), like Prince Andrew (his uncle), given the different circumstances surrounding each of them.”

Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles by the late Queen Elizabeth, after he was embroiled in a major scandal.

It is reported that while the senior members of the royal family have not responded to any of the allegations made by Harry in the “Spire”, insiders confirmed that the king was “furious” about the nature of the attacks launched by his son on Queen Camilla, which the latter described as “dangerous”. And evil” during a television interview to promote his book.

Despite all these accusations, Harry made it clear that he was “keen to reconcile with his family, if they apologized to him.”.