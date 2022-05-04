The bitterness for a scudetto now faded in a daring way is perceptible in Naples, but the traditions are not interrupted and therefore people continue to vote for the “Player of the Month” award for Luciano Spalletti’s squad. Among the candidates there is no striker Victor Osimhen, winner-dominator in March thanks to a couple of performances as an absolute protagonist.

In evidence

–

April was certainly not a positive month for the Azzurri. The central series of three matches in fact thwarted the title race, with only one point and two defeats in the partial: first the defeat at home against Fiorentina, then the draw at Diego Armando Maradona with Roma and then the painful ko in comeback of Empoli. To make the vision less dramatic, the victories at home with Atalanta at the beginning of the month and the goleada against Sassuolo last Saturday. In short, there is material for fan token holders to vote for their favorite footballer. In the race there are Kalidou Koulibaly, Eljif Elmas, Mario Rui and Hirving Lozano, even if some fans complain about the absence of a fast growing Dries Mertens.