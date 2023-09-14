After three deferred hearingsfinally yesterday The first judicial act was held against the Acquisitions Committee of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa accused of irregular performance of public officein what has been a marathon session with long breaks.

There are several people involved; Héctor Melesio Cuén Díaz, Soila Maribel Gaxiola, Manuel de Jesús Lara Salazar, Norma Alicia Aguilar Navarro, Óscar Orlando Guadrón Jorge Pérez Rubio, Salvador Pérez Martínez and Ismael García Castro.

The eyes of Sinaloan society are focused on the transparency and accountability that surround the highest house of studies.

The rector Jesús Madueña Molina and the former rector Juan Eulogio Guerra Liera are accused of the crime of improper exercise of public officethis for hima famous purchase of more than 45 million pesos in tortillas during the pandemic for student houses without students.

First of all, the discourse of political persecution is invalidated. He judge Adán Salazar He will not give in to political or social pressure, whether from the prosecutor’s office or from the Madueñista groups. He has shown himself to be impartial and fair by granting the necessary breaks and avoiding hasty decisions. The result of the hearing has been postponed until this Thursday in a day that has lasted for hours. It will be the same judicial authority who defines the immediate future of the rector.

Jesús Madueña becomes the victimto, and uses a part of the university community to be accompanied and not appear alone. It is a mistake to take advantage of university students by forcing them to mobilize to defend with demonstrations what they cannot argue in court.. Madueña let the water reach his neck. Today all his actions are contradictory.

Just yesterday he accused the Prosecutor Sara Bruna. Before the judge, the governor and deputies. It seeks to change an unflattering narrative for the legal situation in which it finds itself. Who should be accused, he doesn’t even mention it. It is clear that Madueña He fears the PAS leader more, so much so that, at such a delicate moment in his career, he decides to meet with profiles different from his true friends.

As they say on the ranch, you put on your huarache before you get thorned. Removing Gerardo Alapizco from the General Secretariat, a double error by the group in power of the UAS. Appointing Robespierre Lizárraga Otero to the position without meeting the requirements for the position and who is also facing a judicial process for abuse of authority, is an example of the desperate solution. Likewise, the rector shows that he does not trust Alapizco. A move that has done nothing more than show the true interests of those who lead the university, control regardless of who is run over along the way.

The message that Jesus Madueña sends, is that his friends and allies are totally expendable. His interests come first. Doubts within the group will not take long to arise and with it the cracking.

This is how Alapizco is defenestrated and those who are his friends are belittled. This is how the still university president pays for friendship and loyalty.

Some time ago I asked who advises Madueña?

Vanessa Felix

Twitter: @vanessafelixmx

More from the same author: